Pierce Brosnan's incredible response after friends 'offered wife weight loss surgery'

2 September 2022, 11:09 | Updated: 2 September 2022, 11:11

Pierce Brosnan has shared a beautiful message about his wife
Pierce Brosnan has shared a beautiful message about his wife. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Pierce Brosnan has responded to friends who he claims offered his wife weight loss surgery.

Pierce Brosnan has hit back at cruel friends who offered his wife weight loss surgery.

The James Bond star has been married to Keely for more than 20 years after they met back in 1994.

And he was quick to defend his wife, saying he ‘loves her for her person’ as well as her beauty.

“Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight,” Pierce reportedly said.

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Kelly have been married for more than 20 years
Pierce Brosnan and his wife Kelly have been married for more than 20 years. Picture: Instagram

“But I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children."

He added: "in the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."

The pair met in Cabo San Lucas a year before Pierce made his James Bond debut in Golden Eye.

Speaking of their meeting, Pierce later told People he loved his wife as soon as he laid eyes on her.

"Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I’d send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit," he said, continuing: “I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

Pierce Brosnan and Keely met in 1994
Pierce Brosnan and Keely met in 1994. Picture: Alamy

He went on to tell The Sun in 2019: “I love her vitality, her passion. When Keely looks at me I go weak at the knees."

The couple married in 2001 in County Mayo, Ireland, surrounded by friends and family.

Keely has also praised her relationship with her husband, taking to Instagram to celebrate their 20 year marriage in 2021.

At the time she posted a picture from their wedding day, writing: "Still the one! Happy 20th wedding anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial."

The couple have two children together - Dylan and Paris - while Pierce has three children from his marriage to first wife, Cassandra Harris.

Cassandra sadly died from Ovarian cancer in 1991, with Pierce adopting Cassandra's kids from her previous marriage, Charlotte Brosnan and Christopher Brosnan.

Tragically, Charlotte also died from Ovarian cancer in 2013.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Married at First Sight UK is not on over the weekend

Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

TV & Movies

April was accused of cheating on George in MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Inside cheating scandal as April accused of kissing someone else

TV & Movies

Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

TV & Movies

This Golden Retriever Experience looks incredible

There's a golden retriever experience in the UK that lets you play with 30 dogs

Lifestyle

Sean was shocked to find his lookalike in a swimming pool in Las Vegas

Man randomly meets his doppelgänger while on holiday

Lifestyle

Pjay Finch and Jess Potter were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter now?

TV & Movies

A study has found that Scorpios are the best drivers, but do you agree?

Scorpios are the best drivers, study finds

Lifestyle

Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly are matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly now?

TV & Movies

Here's where you can bag £3 cinema tickets from this weekend

National Cinema Day 2022: Where to get £3 tickets from Cineworld, Odeon, Vue and more

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has revealed some ways to get free food

Martin Lewis explains how to get free food from Tesco, Greggs and McDonalds

News

The Great British Bake Off is back!

The Great British Bake Off returning on September 13

TV & Movies

Winnie The Pooh has transformed

First look at terrifying Winnie the Pooh horror film spin-off

TV & Movies

Bill Turnbull has died aged 66

Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 following prostate cancer diagnosis

Joshua Richards stas in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Joshua Richards' life away from soap including Hollywood fame

TV & Movies

April was on two reality shows before Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's April Banbury has appeared on two other reality shows

TV & Movies