Pierce Brosnan's incredible response after friends 'offered wife weight loss surgery'

Pierce Brosnan has shared a beautiful message about his wife. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Pierce Brosnan has responded to friends who he claims offered his wife weight loss surgery.

Pierce Brosnan has hit back at cruel friends who offered his wife weight loss surgery.

The James Bond star has been married to Keely for more than 20 years after they met back in 1994.

And he was quick to defend his wife, saying he ‘loves her for her person’ as well as her beauty.

“Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight,” Pierce reportedly said.

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Kelly have been married for more than 20 years. Picture: Instagram

“But I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children."

He added: "in the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."

The pair met in Cabo San Lucas a year before Pierce made his James Bond debut in Golden Eye.

Speaking of their meeting, Pierce later told People he loved his wife as soon as he laid eyes on her.

"Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I’d send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit," he said, continuing: “I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

Pierce Brosnan and Keely met in 1994. Picture: Alamy

He went on to tell The Sun in 2019: “I love her vitality, her passion. When Keely looks at me I go weak at the knees."

The couple married in 2001 in County Mayo, Ireland, surrounded by friends and family.

Keely has also praised her relationship with her husband, taking to Instagram to celebrate their 20 year marriage in 2021.

At the time she posted a picture from their wedding day, writing: "Still the one! Happy 20th wedding anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial."

The couple have two children together - Dylan and Paris - while Pierce has three children from his marriage to first wife, Cassandra Harris.

Cassandra sadly died from Ovarian cancer in 1991, with Pierce adopting Cassandra's kids from her previous marriage, Charlotte Brosnan and Christopher Brosnan.

Tragically, Charlotte also died from Ovarian cancer in 2013.