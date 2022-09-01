The Great British Bake Off returning on September 13

The Great British Bake Off is back!

By Alice Dear

The Great British Back Off will return with Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas later this month.

The Great British Bake Off has confirmed that it will be returning on September 13, 2022.

The hit making show will see the return of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as well as hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

Alongside the judges and hosts will be a handful of new amateur bakers looking to impress in the iconic Bake Off tent.

Ahead of the new series, which will be the 13th overall, the show tweeted a picture of Paul, Prue, Matt and Noel smiling in the grounds where the show is filmed with the caption: "The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm!"

Last year it was Giuseppe Dell’Anno who was crowned the winner of Bake Off 2021, but who will be taking home the same title this year?

Information about contestants competing in the upcoming series are yet to be released to the public, but we're sure they're ready to reveal the exciting news after filming the baking show over the summer.

The Great British Bake Off first aired back in 2010 and ran for seven years on the BBC.

In 2017, the show made a controversial move to Channel 4, which saw the departure of judge Mary Berry as well as original hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

When the show first launched on Channel 4, Prue stepped into Mary Berry's role and Matt and Noel into the shoes of Sue and Mel.

While many fans were upset about the changes, the show has gone on to remain as popular as ever with the new cast.

Paul Hollywood, the only member of the team who has remained with the show from the beginning, reposted the announcement the show was back on his own Twitter, writing: "The news I know you've been waiting for!"