President of Ireland's dog steals the show during TV interview as he begs for attention

President Michael D. Higgins's dog was desperate for some attention, and he was pretty persistent.

Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins had a special guest with him on Sunday as he gave a live TV interview from his home.

Michael was joined by one of his beloved Bernese Mountain Dogs during the interview, and it is safe to say the gorgeous canine stole the show.

The President has two dogs from the same breed, Bród and Misneach, and they are often pictured alongside him and his wife.

In fact, both Kate Middleton and Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got to meet one of the adorable pups during their separate tours to the country.

The adorable dog did not give up easy as he looked for attention from his owner. Picture: TikTok/presidentirl

President Higgins was paying tribute to Irish actor Tom Hickey during the live TV broadcast, and did well not to be distracted by his adorable dog.

In a video posted on the President's official TikTok page, the behind the scene clip sees the beautiful dog sniffing Michael's hand, giving it a bit of a nibble, and then sneaking his nose under his jacket.

Later, the dog gives Michael his paw, which the President proceeds to hold during the interview.

The Bernese Mountain Dog stole the show with his sweet personality. Picture: TikTok/presidentirl

People are obsessed with the dog's hilarious plead for attention during a very serious moment.

One person commented on the video: "An absolute gentleman. Watch him with the dog’s paw - he kept holding it never once pushed him away. A true dog lover and great president".

Another posted: "Those that show love to their animals have all of my respect. Obviously, there is a lot of love between these two.”

The gorgeous dogs are also very popular with the royals. Picture: Getty

Last year, the couple lost their previous Bernese Mountain Dog, Síoda, who passed away after a short illness.

Bród wasn't alone for too long, however, as they soon welcomed Misneach into their home.

