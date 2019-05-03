The Prince of Egypt Musical is coming to the West End in 2020

The Prince of Egypt musical arrives in London next year. Picture: Dominon Theatre

The Dreamworks film will be adapted into a musical in London's West End next year

In probably the best news of the decade, The Prince of Egypt is being made into a musical - and is coming to the West End NEXT YEAR.

The popular Dreamworks film - tells the story of the Old Testament story of the life of Moses and his Godsent plan to liberate the enslaved people of Isreal and lead them out of Egypt - will open at The Dominion Theatre in 2019.

The Prince of Egypt tells the Old Testament story of Moses. Picture: Dreamworks

As well as the classic songs 'When You Believe' and 'Deliver Us', the musical will feature 10 new numbers written by Wicked's Stephen Schwartz.

It was be directed by Scott Schwartz (The Hunchback of Notre Dame) and choreographed by Sean Cheesman (So You Think You Can Dance).

The Prince of Egypt film starred Val Kilmer as Moses and Ralph Fiennes as Rameses. Picture: Dreamworks

The full team and cast have not yet been announced.

The production will run for 32 weeks starting from 5 February 2020. It will conclude on 12 September 2020.

Tickets will be available to buy from 3 June 2019 at 10:00am. You can register your interest here.

