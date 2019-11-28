Where is The Pussycat Dolls’ Jessica Sutta now and what has she been doing since the band split?

After the news that The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting, here's everything you need to know about band-member Jessica Sutta.

The Pussycat Dolls reunited today for the first time in a decade to announce that the band would be getting back together and going on tour.

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt and Jessica Sutta appeared together on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden - and described their excitement about the news.

Announcing the tour, Nicole said: "This is two words - ma-jor. The stars have aligned and the dolls are getting back together, and we're here to announce our reunion tour."

Ashley then added: "It's been 10 years since we've all been sat in a room like this together."

And when Amanda Holden asked why they were reuniting now, Ashley replied: "I think it's just the timing. The stars aligned, there's been unfinished business, it's been 10 years since we've all gotten back together. And we were ready to do it."

Here's everything you need to know about band-member Jessica Sutta.

Who is Jessica Sutta? What's her age and background?

Jessica, 37, was born in Miami, Florida. She joined The Pussycat Dolls in 2003 after moving to LA, and was once quoted as saying: "This is where I always wanted to be. I thought the Pussycat Dolls were genius. I am so blessed to be a part of this group."

When did Jessica Sutta leave The Pussycat Dolls?

Jessica Sutta left the band in 2010. Picture: PA

In 2010, she revealed that she was leaving the group to pursue solo projects, saying to Life & Style magazine: "I basically felt like nothing more than a glorified back-up dancer after seven years with the group. I wasn't feeling like I was growing in the situation. It was something I had to do. Breaking my rib is what sent me over the edge.

Her debut single "Show Me" reached number one on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart in the US, and her debut solo album I Say Yes was released on March 3, 2017.

What is Jessica Sutta's Instagram name?

You can follow Jessica on Instagram @iamjessicasutta.

Listen to the full Pussycat Doll reunion interview, available now on Global Player

Listen to The Pussycat Dolls Reunion Interview