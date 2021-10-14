Robin Williams' fans stunned by uncanny impression of late star

Jamie Costa's impression of Robin Williams has gone viral. Picture: YouTube/Alamy

By Heart reporter

Jamie Costa's impression of Robin Williams has gone viral.

An impression of Robin Williams by actor Jamie Costa has gone viral on social media.

The five-minute clip portrays the moment the late Williams learned about the death of his friend.

In the video - which has already been watched more than 3million times on YouTube - Jamie is on the set of the sitcom Mork & Mindy.

His co-star Pam Dawber has been portrayed by Sarah Murphree and can be seen informing him that comedian John Belushi has passed away following a drug overdose.

“No,” Jamie says as Williams. “I told you, I was with him. John’s not dead, I was with him last night.”

Sarah’s character of Pam then tells the actor: “I can’t let what happened to him happen to you. I can’t.

“Because if it did, Robin, I would find you and kill you first.”

He replies: “You sounded like James Bond, just then.”

Jamie Costa has impersonated Robin Williams before. Picture: Alamy

Fans have been quick to comment on the video, with one writing: “This is just incredible.

“The little mannerisms, the looks, the from joking Robin to serious Robin in seconds is done flawlessly. I genuinely hope if a Robin Williams biopic is made that Jamie plays him because he would do if justice and with respect.”

Someone else wrote: “This is absolutely incredible. Make this full length movie and hire this man NOW!”

Another fan said on Twitter: “Oh my goodness! This gave me goosebumps! There may have also been some tears.”

While someone else agreed: “Brilliant immersion in character, simple yet brilliant concept, great writing.”

Robin Williams played Mrs Doubtfire. Picture: Alamy

This isn't the first time Jamie Costa has impersonated Robin Williams.

Back in 2015, the 31-year-old shared a tribute to Williams a few months after his death.

In this, he can be seen impersonating some of Williams’s best-known characters including Mrs Doubtfire.

Robin Williams died at the age of 63-years-old after taking his own life.

The actor was first known for his portrayal of an alien in the 1970s TV show Mork and Mindy, a character first seen in the sitcom Happy Days.

He also starred in films such as Good Morning Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, Mrs Doubtfire and as the voice of the genie in Aladdin.

Williams won the Oscar in 1998 for best supporting actor as a therapist in Good Will Hunting.