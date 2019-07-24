Robin Williams' youngest son gets married on late actor's 68th birthday

Robin Williams' son Cody married his wife Maria on 21st July at the family home. Picture: Instagram / Getty

Cody pays tribute to his iconic father by tying the knot with partner Maria Flores on 21st July – and his family are overjoyed

Robin Williams' youngest son Cody paid tribute to his late father earlier this week by getting married on the actor's birthday.

The Mrs Doubtfire star, who died by suicide in 2014 aged 63, would have turned 68 on 21st July but instead of his family marking the day with a sad occasion, the comedian's 27-year-old son tied the knot with his partner Maria Flores.

The nuptials took place at his iconic father's home, which he shared with ex-wife Marsha Garces Williams, and saw Cody's brother and sister celebrate alongside him and his new wife.

Zelda Williams took to Instagram to share snaps of her brother's special day and wrote a heartfelt caption about the significance of the poignant date.

Next to a photo of herself (left), Cody (middle left), Maria (middle right), and brother Zak (right), she wrote: "The 21st of July has meant many things to me over the years. It’s the birthday of one of my favorite souls still on this earth, @junotemple.

"It’s the day Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon (as a space nerd, that’s pretty damn important). And it was the day my Dad was born, and the last day I got to see him."

The 29-year-old actress continued: "That last one had begun to usurp the joy of the first two in recent years… that is, until two days ago, when it became something new. On the 21st of July, 2019, it became the day I officially gained a new sister!"

"To @mariaaafloresssswilliams and Cody, you are a light in all of our lives. I’m so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years, to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience. You were already part of the family in my eyes, but now there’s an official slip of paper somewhere that agrees!"

She finished the post by adding: "Zak, Mom and I love you both dearly, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BRIDE AND GROOM!"

The sweet tribute comes just days after Robin's eldest son Zak revealed how "helpless" he felt watching his father struggle with depression and mental health problems.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, he told Ben Shepherd: "While he was suffering and struggling, he still went out and performed, I admire him and loved him so, having to share him was hard."