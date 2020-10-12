Rochelle Humes gives birth to baby boy with Marvin Humes and reveals adorable name

Rochelle Humes has given birth. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have welcomed their third child together and revealed his name on Instagram.

Huge congratulations are in order for Rochelle and Marvin Humes, as they have welcomed their baby boy.

The news was announced by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Monday's This Morning.

Rochelle, 31, then shared a string of photos on Instagram minutes later, introducing Blake Hampton Humes.

She wrote alongside the photos: "On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020 ✨

“I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since..."

The pair’s friends and fans were quick to respond to the post, with Mark Wright commenting: “Congrats guys 🙌💙💙💙💙💙💙”

Read More: I'm A Celebrity forced to hold ‘urgent talks about axing series’ ahead of strict new lockdown rules

Davina McCall wrote: “Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay!!!!,” while a friend commented: “SO LIKE VALI 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 Congrats you beautiful bunch xxx”

During This Morning, Holly also said: "Blake is the little brother to Alaia and Valentina, I bet they are two proud big sisters this morning. Look at that, what a gorgeous family. Rochelle, look at you, you are incredible."

Phillip added: "Rochelle says he is an absolute joy and has slotted in so well already. Marvin has got some serious competition."

Rochelle and Marvin are already parents to daughters Valentine and Alaia-Mai, and announced their third pregnancy back in April.

Next to a cute snap of her baby scan, a blackboard could be seen spelling out the caption: “We're EGGSPECTING baby Humes October 2020."

They also did a gender reveal announcement video where they filmed their eldest daughter Alaia-Mai reading out a poem from "the Easter Bunny."

The seven year old said: “Hippity hippity hop / I have great news that I have to drop / You and Valentina are such good sisters / But now it's time to add someone new to the mixture / Now that's all from me, the Easter Bunny / The big news is, you have a baby brother inside of Mummy's tummy!".

Rochelle and JLS star Marvin married back in 2012 after getting together in 2010.

Now Read: Gogglebox's The Siddiqui family share rare glimpse of mum