Romeo Beckham, 18, looks exactly like mum Victoria on first magazine cover shoot

Romeo Beckham has starred on the front cover of a magazine. Picture: Instagram/L’Uomo Vogue/Mert & Marcus/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Victoria and David Beckham's son has bagged his first ever magazine cover shoot for L'Uomo Vogue's Generation Issue.

Romeo Beckham has made his magazine debut for the first of four covers of L'Uomo Vogue's Generation Issue.

The cover, which was shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, features the son of David and Victoria Beckham posing in a barn.

18-year-old Romeo has previously modelled for Burberry, but this is the first time he’s posed on the front cover of a magazine.

The shoot took place last December at The Timber Barn on the Munden Estate, near London and sees Romeo modelling a mixture of designer and vintage clothing.

He can be seen wearing an oversized green cardigan and grey joggers, with black leather boots from Prada.

And the teen was quick to show off the massive achievement on Instagram, sharing a string of photos from the English-Italian fashion magazine.

He wrote: "Excited to share my first cover shoot for @luomovogue 😝,” and quickly received hundreds of congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

Nicola Peltz, who is engaged to his older brother Brooklyn Beckham, wrote: "incredible!! 🔥.”

One fan added: “WOWOWOWOW BEAUTIFUL BOY❤️❤️❤️,” while another said: “Goodness you look just like your mum 😍.”

Fashion designer Victoria, 46, posted about the cover on her Instagram page, writing: “Proud of you @RomeoBeckham 💕.”

Dad David, 45, wrote: “So proud of you. What an incredible first cover.”

Romeo is currently dating fellow model Mia Regan who has also worked with Vogue, as well as brands such as PrettyLittleThing.

Romeo Beckham is no stranger to the fashion world. Picture: Getty Images

She shared her boyfriend’s shoot on Instagram, writing: “watched this on repeat 🧝🏼‍♂️✨✨ well done stink @romeobeckham ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️Talented team 👏🏼”

This comes after Romeo got his first taste of modelling at just 10-years-old when he was the face of Burberry's Spring/Summer 2013 print campaign.

He also starred in a four-minute film for Burberry's first Christmas campaign in 2014 when he was 12.

