Roxanne Pallett reveals she turned to prayer after 'punch-gate' as she shares loved-up pic with fiancé

29 November 2019, 08:00

The former Emmerdale actress is engaged to US firefighter Jason Carrion

Roxanne Pallett has shared a photo of her kissing her American firefighter fiancé, revealing that she turned to prayer after the CBB 'punch-gate' scandal.

The former Emmerdale actress, 36, caused huge controversy when she accused Ryan Thomas of being violent with her during an appearance in Celebrity Big Brother - which later turned out to have been playfighting.

After apologising on daytime TV for her actions, she largely disappeared from private life - but she is now living in the US and engaged to firefighter Jason Carrion.

Sharing a rare pic of the two of them to celebrate Thanksgiving, Roxanne praised her fiancé and revealed that she turned to prayer to cope after the scandal.

She wrote: "It’s Thanksgiving here in America & I want to share something with you all.

"This time last year, I was in my scruffs, sobbing into a bowl of mac n cheese, having not showered for days.

View this post on Instagram

It’s Thanksgiving here in America & I want to share something with you all. This time last year, I was in my scruffs, sobbing into a bowl of mac n cheese, having not showered for days. Then my mam (picture Sally Field in Steel Magnolias) gave me some tough love & told me to start counting my blessings instead of licking my wounds & dwelling on disappointments. She told me to notice the people that were there & holding me up, not the ones who had left & knocked me down. She told me that I had a lot to be thankful for & she was right. (She’s always right!) The next day I began to practice gratitude. I’ve never been majorly religious but I can now say I’ve seen the power of prayer. I’d close my eyes & list the things I was lucky to have. My health being the first & foremost as it’s something we do all take for granted at times. I thanked God for my mam & aunty, for my home, for the friends who were by my side, for all of the beautiful moments I’ve had in my life. I prayed with gratitude but didn’t ask for anything, I just created a storyboard of blessings in my mind, things I had lost sight of. As I began to realise how lucky I actually was, the tough times that had broken me soon faded into the background. I began to see my life change shape for the better. A day at a time. It was almost like the moment I looked for the good, it actually blossomed into a better view from where I was standing. A year on as I write this, so much has changed, within me & around me. My mind-frame more than anything & my ability to recognise how lucky I am. I’m more stronger now than ever & yet I’m softer too. I see now that it’s possible to be both! To anyone who is in the midst of their darkness right now, I promise you, with the right thought process you can & will come through it, as I have. Just find little blessings in every day & let those overshadow the difficulties. To those who never gave up on me, I’m so grateful for you in my corner. And to my incredible man @bklynbad who saw my fire & ran towards it not away from it, thank you for loving me. ❤️ #happythanksgiving

A post shared by Rox (@roxannepallettofficial) on

"Then my mam (picture Sally Field in Steel Magnolias) gave me some tough love & told me to start counting my blessings instead of licking my wounds & dwelling on disappointments.

"She told me to notice the people that were there & holding me up, not the ones who had left & knocked me down.

"She told me that I had a lot to be thankful for & she was right. (She’s always right!)"The next day I began to practice gratitude. I’ve never been majorly religious but I can now say I’ve seen the power of prayer."I’d close my eyes & list the things I was lucky to have. My health being the first & foremost as it’s something we do all take for granted at times.

"I thanked God for my mam & aunty, for my home, for the friends who were by my side, for all of the beautiful moments I’ve had in my life."

Jason, 33, appeared on Married At First Sight, and divorced from his wife Cortney Hendrix in February of this year.

In the months after the CBB fallout, Roxanne revealed that she was suffering from PTSD and anxiety as a result of the controversy.

Writing on her Instagram story back in March, Roxanne said: “Thank you for all your message from over the last few months whilst I was taking some time away & getting some long overdue therapy for PTSD, Panic Disorder & Anxiety. Your support during my darkest days have meant more to me than you could possibly know. 

“I felt so alone & unwelcome in this world that I prayed for God to take me away, but somehow I pushed through. And part of that was because I was shown love, understanding & compassion. When I had no fight left in me, others were fighting for me. The strength from a kind message, a reassuring smile or a hug in a supermarket were all part of the rescue which helped me take a step forward. 

“As anyone who battles mental health knows, it’s a long road ahead. We are all human, we all make mistakes, we are all learning. Just trying to get through each day. I just wanted to say thank you. (sic)".

Her accusation in the CBB house caused uproar in the outside world, and Roxanne eventually walked from the house and Ryan ended up winning the show.

Roxanne was labelled 'manipulative', and a 'liar', and many of her former Emmerdale co-stars came forward with similar stories of what she had done to them.

Roxanne apologised twice on TV - once on The Jeremy Vine Show and once in an interview with Emma Willis - and she subsequently quit all her upcoming commitments, including her part of Cinderella in a pantomime.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Priscilla Presley will be keeping some aspects of her life with Elvis secret

Priscilla Presley explains why she won't share all her memories of Elvis
Kylie Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire

Kylie Jenner net worth: How much is the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star worth?
Holly Willoughby broke down live on This Morning

Holly Willoughby breaks down as miracle boy, 4, who was told he'd never talk says 'I love you'
Gary Rhodes' cause of death has been announced by his family

TV Chef Gary Rhodes died of brain injury, his family confirm

Ruth

Ruth Langsford's sister took her own life at her home after depression battle

Trending on Heart

Sticks and Stones is out in December

When is new drama Sticks and Stones on ITV, what is it about and who is in the cast?

TV & Movies

James and Ian infuriated parents during last night's episode

I'm A Celeb fans fuming after Ian and James 'ruin Christmas for children' with Santa chat

TV & Movies

The debate on This Morning baffled a lot of viewers

Good Morning Britains fans left raging after guest calls for advent calendars to be banned

TV & Movies

A woman has been slammed for sending her ex a list of baby names

Mum slammed for sending ex husband ‘traditional' baby names after branding his new wife's choices 'unacceptable’

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity viewers thought Cliff was vaping in the jungle

ITV respond after I’m A Celebrity viewers think they spotted Cliff ‘vaping’ in the jungle

TV & Movies

The handy hack will have your whole home smelling festive in no time (stock images)

Woman puts £5.99 orange spice sticks in radiators in genius hack that makes her whole house smell festive

Christmas