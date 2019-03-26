Ruth Langsford caught up in diet pill scandal as weight loss company uses This Morning star’s name to sell products

Ruth Langsford made it clear her name had been used without her permission. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Ruth Langsford has been left furious at a weight loss company as they use her name to sell diet pills.

This Morning and Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has spoken out against a company using her name to sell diet pills.

Eammon Holmes’ wife took to Twitter to put all speculation to bed, revealing that her name has been used without her permission.

Ruth, 59, wrote on her Twitter page: “I would like to make it clear that if you see my name associated with any kind of diet pill, it is without my permission.”

She continued: “I’ve been made aware a company is using my name to sell diet pills, it's a scam.

I would like to make it clear that if you see my name associated with any kind of diet pill, it is without my permission. I've been made aware a company is using my name to sell diet pills, it's a scam. I'm NOT giving up my tv career to concentrate on selling diet pills. — Ruth Langsford (@RuthieeL) March 25, 2019

“I’m NOT giving up my tv career to concentrate on selling diet pills.”

It is not clear which company has been using Ruth’s name without her permission.

Fans have rushed to support to TV presenter, with one commenting: “This is so wrong! How dare they use your name! You’ve got a lovely figure and knew it was a scam!”

Another added: “There’s a lot of presenters being associated to this diet pill scam but I’ve never thought it was true.”

Back in 2018, Holy Willoughby fell victim to a similar scandal when a company used Holly’s face and false quotes to promote weight loss supplements.

