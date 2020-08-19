Sam Faiers bravely opens up about adult acne struggles as result of breastfeeding

Sam has shared her skincare story. Picture: Instagram

The reality TV star has opened up about her skin difficulties over the past few years

Sam Faiers has revealed to her fans that she's battled with painful adult acne since breastfeeding her daughter Rosie,

The 29-year-old TOWIE star recently posted an Instagram snap, a collage of the two sides of her face covered in sore-looking red acne.

Nervously, the star explained in the candid makeup-free snap's caption that this was a picture of her skin at its worst and that it's since gotten better.

Sam also admitted that she's previously used filters and so on to hide her skin from followers as she was insecure about her skin.

She wrote: "I’ve been really nervous about posting this picture. The last few years I’ve been very quiet about the fact that I’ve been suffering with adult acne - in my case, it was hormonal.

"After breastfeeding Rosie, my skin just broke out and I couldn’t get it under control. I tried absolutely everything. It felt like the more I was doing to stop it, the worse it became."

She added: "I’ve been so embarrassed about it and have used filters on Instagram to try and hide it.

"I would always edit and smooth my skin in pictures and I definitely wouldn’t leave the house without makeup.

"I initially started to use collagen skincare products for the anti-ageing qualities but soon noticed a dramatic reduction in breakouts along with my skin becoming firmer, lines reducing and my skin feeling more hydrated."

Sam then revealed her skin trouble inspired her to start her own skincare line to combat the acne.

She wrote: "That’s why I set out to create a collagen skincare brand @revivecollagen.

"Over the past two years, I’ve been working with some of the UK’s top laboratories to bring to the market a uniquely formulated skincare brand that delivers real results.

"Ladies, this a game changing product and I’ve never felt more passionate about something… @ReviveCollagen launches this Friday 8am!"

