Who is new Selling Sunset agent Vanessa Villela and what's her net worth?

Your need-to-know on Vanessa Villela. Picture: Instagram/Vanessa Villela

By Polly Foreman

Vanessa Villela is a new real estate agent on Netflix series Selling Sunset - find out her age, Instagram, boyfriend and net worth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset has officially returned, and there are a couple of new faces joining the original line-up of LA real estate agents.

Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan have both joined the cast for the Netflix series, becoming The Oppenheim Group's newest employees.

Amanza Smith, who joined the cast in season two, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: "Fam bam thank you ma’am! Welcome our dear friend @emmahernan as one of the new cast mates on Selling Sunset!

"We also have an amazing new woman @vannevillela not pictured here. These next two seasons are coming in HOT!"

Here's your need-to-know on Vanessa.

Vanessa has joined the cast of Selling Sunset season four. Picture: Instagram/Vanessa Villela

Who is Vanessa Villela? What's her age and background?

Vanessa, 43, is a real estate agent from Mexican City, who is now an American citizen.

Before her career in real estate, Vanessa worked as an actor - and has appeared in films including El Señor de los Cielos, En Altamar, Una Maid en Manhattan, and Super Bomberos.

She confirmed on Instagram earlier this year that she'd joined the cast of Selling Sunset, writing: "Dreams do come true. It is with great honor and excitement that the official announcement was made today about me joining the beautiful and fun cast of one of the top Netflix shows, 'Selling Sunset' and the amazing team and company of Real Estate The Oppenheim Group.

"I am so excited! Not only because I was able to manifest this dream of blending my background in acting with my latest passion in real estate but because I want to help empower and show others to never give up on yourself or your dreams. I’m beyond grateful and blessed with this next chapter of my life. I can’t wait to have you and the audience personally watch how it unfolds and I thank all of you for being on this journey with me!!!"

What's Vanessa Villela's net worth?

Vanessa has a reported net worth of $5 million (£3.6 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What's Vanessa Villela's Instagram name?

You can follow Vanessa @vannevillela.

Does Vanessa Villela have a boyfriend?

It isn't known if Vanessa Villela is dating anyone, but we'll likely find out when Selling Sunset airs.