Who is new Selling Sunset agent Vanessa Villela and what's her net worth?

24 November 2021, 09:51

Your need-to-know on Vanessa Villela
Your need-to-know on Vanessa Villela. Picture: Instagram/Vanessa Villela
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Vanessa Villela is a new real estate agent on Netflix series Selling Sunset - find out her age, Instagram, boyfriend and net worth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset has officially returned, and there are a couple of new faces joining the original line-up of LA real estate agents.

Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan have both joined the cast for the Netflix series, becoming The Oppenheim Group's newest employees.

Amanza Smith, who joined the cast in season two, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: "Fam bam thank you ma’am! Welcome our dear friend @emmahernan as one of the new cast mates on Selling Sunset!

"We also have an amazing new woman @vannevillela not pictured here. These next two seasons are coming in HOT!"

Here's your need-to-know on Vanessa.

Vanessa has joined the cast of Selling Sunset season four
Vanessa has joined the cast of Selling Sunset season four. Picture: Instagram/Vanessa Villela

Who is Vanessa Villela? What's her age and background?

Vanessa, 43, is a real estate agent from Mexican City, who is now an American citizen.

Before her career in real estate, Vanessa worked as an actor - and has appeared in films including El Señor de los Cielos, En Altamar, Una Maid en Manhattan, and Super Bomberos.

She confirmed on Instagram earlier this year that she'd joined the cast of Selling Sunset, writing: "Dreams do come true. It is with great honor and excitement that the official announcement was made today about me joining the beautiful and fun cast of one of the top Netflix shows, 'Selling Sunset' and the amazing team and company of Real Estate The Oppenheim Group.

"I am so excited!  Not only because I was able to manifest this dream of blending my background in acting with my latest passion in real estate but because I want to help empower and show others to never give up on yourself or your dreams. I’m beyond grateful and blessed with this next chapter of my life. I can’t wait to have you and the audience personally watch how it unfolds and I thank all of you for being on this journey with me!!!"

What's Vanessa Villela's net worth?

Vanessa has a reported net worth of $5 million (£3.6 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What's Vanessa Villela's Instagram name?

You can follow Vanessa @vannevillela.

Does Vanessa Villela have a boyfriend?

It isn't known if Vanessa Villela is dating anyone, but we'll likely find out when Selling Sunset airs.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Jumanji 4 with The Rock is already in the works

Jumanji 4 with The Rock is already in the works

TV & Movies

Hexham has been named the happiest place to live in the UK

The happiest places to live in the UK have been revealed

Lifestyle

What are the net worths of the Selling Sunset cast?

Selling Sunset cast net worths: Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Heather Young and more

Netflix

Romain joined the cast of Selling Sunset in season one

Who is Selling Sunset's Romain, how old is he, and what does he do for a job?

TV & Movies

Davina struggled to sell the home on the show

Did Davina ever sell the $75million house on Selling Sunset?

TV & Movies

Rocky collapsed on EastEnders last night

EastEnders viewers 'work out' what will happen to Rocky after shock heart attack

TV & Movies

Who is Emma Hernan?

Who is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed
Guiseppe won the Great British Bake Off 2021

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2021?

Great British Bake Off

Best Black Friday deals on fitness equipment

Best Black Friday deals on exercise, fitness and workout equipment

Shopping

Is there anything more Christmassy than a beautiful wreath?

Beautiful festive Christmas wreaths available to buy now, masterclasses and ideas to make your own

Christmas

Kaya is the sweetest kitty, looking for a loving home to call her own

Adorable cat with a congenital facial abnormality looking for her forever home

Lifestyle

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: Will it stop near me?

Christmas

The date and time Selling Sunset season four is released on Netflix

What time is Selling Sunset season four out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Maeve and David were first linked in 2016

Who is David Ginola's girlfriend Maeva Denat?

TV & Movies

Bake Off fans have been speculating the 2021 winner

Who will win the Great British Bake Off 2021? Viewers convinced they have predicted the results

Great British Bake Off