Sharon Osbourne stuns fans with new white hair after 8 hour transformation

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her new hair. Picture: PA Images/ITV/Instagram

Sharon Osbourne has been praised by fans after she took the colour out of her hair.

After almost two decades of being a redhead, now Sharon Osbourne has unveiled her brand new hair do.

The former X Factor judge has been dyeing her hair at least once a week for 18 years but has now decided to go natural with her completely white locks.

Taking to Instagram, hair stylist Jack Martin explained why Sharon, 67, decided to take the plunge.

Alongside a before and after photo, he penned: "Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation.

"Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. she explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster."

Jack then said that Sharon had been dyeing her hair every week to keep up with her presenting job on The Talk, continuing: "Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs .

"I didn’t promise Sharen (sic) anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore."

He also shared the products he used to achieve the look, which include Wella Blondor, Olaplex toner and number 2, Pravana lift treatment and Framar.

And fans have been quick to praise Sharon’s new do, as one wrote: “This transformation is stunning.”

“Her face looks so soft now....beautiful job for a beautiful lady!,” said another, while a third added: “WOW she looks amazing! ✨”

And a fourth commented: “Makes her look younger!”

This comes after Sharon admitted to going under the knife again last year with her fourth face lift.

Speaking on Loose Woomen of her latest surgery, Ozzy Osbourne's wife said: "When people say it doesn't hurt, believe me it hurts.

"Kelly told me when I came out of the operating theatre I was going: 'Help me, help me' because it was so painful."