Sharon Osbourne shows off results of fourth face lift on Loose Women

19 December 2019, 11:00

The former X Factor judge also opened up about her plans for her first Christmas without Ozzy.

Sharon Osbourne has showed off the results of her fourth face lift, revealing that her latest surgery 'hurt like hell'.

Appearing on Loose Women yesterday, the 67-year-old also opened up about the prospect of her first Christmas in four decades without Ozzy Osbourne.

She said of her latest surgery: "When people say it doesn't hurt, believe me it hurts.

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her facelift on Loose Women today
Sharon Osbourne opened up about her facelift on Loose Women today. Picture: ITV

"Kelly told me when I came out of the operating theatre I was going: 'Help me, help me' because it was so bloody painful.

"I had two weeks of looking like Elvis because my lip was up like this.

She also added: "Ozzy's going: 'Is that what you wanted?'

I was like: 'I don't want to look like that, no!'"He goes: 'You know you look like Elvis Presley, don't you?'"

Sharon Osbourne has always been open about her surgery
Sharon Osbourne has always been open about her surgery. Picture: PA

Sharon also opened up about the prospect of her first Christmas without Ozzy for 40 years, saying: "Ozzy is staying at home with Jack, Amy and the grandkids while I'm with Kelly.

"It's the first time in 40 years that we're not together. It's weird. We're going to go out for Christmas lunch.

Sharon is about to spend her first Christmas in four decades without Ozzy
Sharon is about to spend her first Christmas in four decades without Ozzy. Picture: PA

"Ozzy can't come over because he fell and damaged his spine. It's been a domino effect.

"One thing happens and then another thing, another thing. The doctors didn't want him to get on the plane."

