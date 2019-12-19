Lorraine slammed as ‘unprofessional’ as she makes savage dig at Caroline Flack after assault charge

Lorraine Kelly made a savage dig at former Love Island host Caroline Flack during her ITV show.

Caroline Flack hit the headlines this week when she was arrested for assault by beating following an alleged row with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

But after the TV presenter announced she would be stepping down from her role as host of Winter Love Island in January, Lorraine Kelly seemingly made a dig at Caroline.

As the 60-year-old prepared to discuss the future of the ITV2 dating show and rumours around Caroline's replacement, she started giggling.

With a big smile on her face, she told viewers: "As Caroline Flack steps down from Love Island, we're finding out who is set to replace her."

Before quipping: "Yes, that's showbiz."

Lorraine couldn't stop laughing. Picture: ITV

Andi Peters then also starting laughing at Lorraine's remark, replying: "Tell it is Lorraine, tell it how it is".

The pair then both then continued giggling as they looked down the cameras.

This didn’t go unnoticed by viewers watching the show, as one person slammed Lorraine as ‘catty’, while another wrote: "Sitting laughing at Caroline Flack potentially loosing her job. Not very professional..."

And a third said: “please, can someone explain how Lorraine saying "that's showbiz" as a dig at Caroline Flack is funny?”

Lorraine's comment comes after Caroline, 40, spoke out about her decision to step down from Love Island, revealing she’s ‘absolutely devastated’ not to be on the show this year.

She wrote on Instagram: “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six.

“I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

“There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

“While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.”

She then thanked her supporters and her boyfriend, Lewis, as she added: “And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest.

“But also from total strangers who send messages to me offering to help and understanding… Please know that I see them… And my boyfriend Lewis… I love you x.”

The presenter was due to fly out to South Africa in the next few weeks to start filming, but she’s now set to appear before magistrates on December 23.