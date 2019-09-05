Sharon Osbourne breaks down on Who Do You Think You Are? after discovering close family deaths

5 September 2019, 13:06 | Updated: 5 September 2019, 14:26

Sharon was very upset when she found out how her family passed away
Sharon was very upset when she found out how her family passed away. Picture: BBC

Sharon appeared on the BBC documentary and found out some interesting information about her family.

Sharon Osbourne left viewers in tears after appearing on Who Do You Think You Are? last night.

The documentary sees a variety of celebrities deep dive into their family history and they always find interesting facts about their ancestors.

Sharon was visibly shaken by the news
Sharon was visibly shaken by the news. Picture: BBC

X Factor judge Sharon found out that her great great grandmother had six children but that all but one had died under the age of two.

They all passed away due to consumption, weakness and cholera, which wasn't all that uncommon for working class families in the 1800s.

Her great, great grandmother was called Catherine O'Donnell was born in the United States, but the family's fate was a case of the failed American dream and she died at age 35 in a work house.

The BBC synopsis reads: "Sharon Osbourne is open about her less-than-idyllic childhood and her remote relationship with her mother, but as she delves into her maternal family history and uncovers the difficult circumstances of her mother’s and grandmother’s lives, she is moved by what she discovers, from family break-up to a brush with the law.

"Further back, Sharon is astonished to discover that her great-grandmother was born in the United States, but as Sharon digs deeper in to the story she realises it’s a case of the American Dream gone wrong.

"Sharon’s great-great-grandparents, lured by the promise of work in a cotton mill town advertised as paradise, found the harsh reality very different."

Sharon's great-grandmother, Annie was the only surviving sibling
Sharon's great-grandmother, Annie was the only surviving sibling. Picture: BBC

After discovering her family's sad fate, Sharon said: "She lost five kids and then worked to death".

The only surviving child, Sharon's great-grandma Annie moved to England with her dad afterwards.

66-year-old Sharon, who's now mum to Aimee, 36, Kelly, 34, and Jack, 33 with husband, Black Sabbath Rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 70 was heartbroken when she found out the news about her family and their humble beginnings.

The star broke down on TV and viewers were also left in tears.

Viewers of the show aired their emotions all over Twitter, with many wishing Sharon their sympathies.

One said: "Gosh, that's a lot of deaths and sadness" with another sharing: "what a heartbreaking end to Sharon Osbourne's episode".

The sad show will see Heart's Mark Wright delve into his family history next week.

