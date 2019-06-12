Sherif Lanre breaks silence following Love Island exit: 'I'm all good'

Sherif Lanre has finally broken his silence. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Sherif Lanre took to his Instagram stories to thank his followers for their support

Ex-Love Island contestant Sherif Lanre has broken his social media silence after being booted off the show for breaking an unknown rule.

"Thank you to everyone including my friends and family for the support I've come back to.

"I appreciate you all and hope I provided some good, positive moments during my time on Love Island and for anyone wondering I'm all good."

Sherif was booted out the Love Island 2019 villa. Picture: ITV

He also included the hashtag #itiswhatitis alongside a laugh cry emoji, and added #biggerthingstocome.

ITV released a statement yesterday saying that Sherif had been axed from the show after breaking one of the rules.

They said: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

Sherif himself added: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

Sherif took to his Instagram stories to update his fans. Picture: Instagram

His mum later blasted the show, claiming that the way her son had been treated was 'unfair'.

Diana Rollanson-Williams revealed that she doesn't yet know what he did - but has said that she's 'determined' to get to the bottom of it.

She told the Daily Mail: "I don’t know the real reason yet, but I’m determined to get to the bottom of it.

"I don’t know if he has actually done anything wrong yet.

"I need to look at his Love Island code of conduct and I need to speak to him properly to find out what really happened.

"But I’m his mum, I’m going to think it was a bit unfair. I think so. I’m going to defend my son."

