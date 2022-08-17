Simon Cowell leads tributes to Darius Campbell Danesh after tragic death

17 August 2022, 07:22 | Updated: 17 August 2022, 07:39

Darius Campbell Danesh’s ex-wife Natasha Henstridge has also shared an emotional tribute to the star.

Simon Cowell has paid tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh following the news of his death.

The pair first met when Darius auditioned for Pop Idol back in 2001 while Simon, 62, was a judge.

In an emotional statement, the X Factor boss said: “I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and I got to know him really well.

Darius Campbell Danesh has tragically passed away
Darius Campbell Danesh has tragically passed away. Picture: Alamy

“He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with.

“His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends”.

Darius’ family announced today that the star had been found dead in his US apartment on August 11.

A statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on 11 August and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.”

Darius was married to Natasha Henstridge
Darius was married to Natasha Henstridge. Picture: Alamy

Following the news of her ex-husband’s death, Darius’ ex-wife Natasha Henstridge shared a series of pictures of them together along with some powerful words.

She wrote: “There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam.”

She added a quote from Mother Teresa, which read: “I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts there can be no more hurt- Only more love.”

Canadian actress Natasha married Darius in 2011 in Santa Barbara after they dated for seven years, but the pair filed for divorce two years later.

Darius starred on Pop Idol with Gareth Gates
Darius starred on Pop Idol with Gareth Gates. Picture: Getty Images

Darius’ good friend Gareth Gates also shared a statement on Tuesday, writing: “I can’t quite believe the news of my dear friend Darius passing. I’m heartbroken.

“Darius took me under his wing during our time in Pop Idol, like a big brother; always looking out for me and for that I thank you my friend. I will miss our chats.”

He added: “He was one of the most beautiful, intelligent and gentle souls I was lucky enough to know, a soul that lit up every room. Goodbye my friend. Forever in my heart.”

After coming third on Pop Idol behind Gareth and Will Young, Darius’ most memorable moments include his covers of ‘It’s Not Unusual’ and ‘Whole Again’.

He later turned down a record deal from Simon, before his first track Colourblind went to number one.

The late star’s debut album Dive In reached the top 10 and he later went on to have a successful career in the West End.

