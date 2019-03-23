Simon Cowell breaks social media silence with sweet snap of son Eric

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 14 Kick-Off - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The music mogul posted the adorable picture after a two-year Instagram hiatus

Simon Cowell treated fans to a rare glimpse of his personal life this weekend by sharing a sweet snap of son Eric on social media.

The cute picture showed the X Factor judge's adorable five-year-old in a pair of car pyjamas, reading a book before bed.

He captioned the photo: "Eric reading his new favourite book 'Come Find Me' and it's illustrated by my friend @terrycrews!"

Before this candid snapshot into family life, Simon, 59, hadn't posted anything on his personal Instagram page in almost two years. His last post was June 20, 2017.

And fans were quick to comment on how much Eric had grown, with one praising Simon's 'beautiful boy'.

"Eric grown up so fast and healthy, I remember the first time I seen him on tv show of AGT he was just a little. So handsome.. so happy for u, Simon," said a fan.

Another wrote: "SIMON, having this beautiful boy has really bought out the joy in you! He’s so precious! Thank you for sharing. What a wonderful Daddy you are. ❤️🙌🙏"a

Simon Cowell Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Picture: Getty

The music mogul and his long-term partner Lauren Silverman welcomed Eric into the world in February 2014.

Simon previously opened up about his father-son bonding sessions, revealing that his son finds him hilarious.

“Eric finds me funny and I find him funny. I’ve laughed more this year than I have done in years. It’s chilled me out,” gushed Simon.

“We watch movies and then we have these crazy conversations. He reminds me of what I used to be like when I was his age.”