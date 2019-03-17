Geri picks Baby Spice over Posh!

Geri Horner looks gobsmacked by her admission. Picture: BBC/Twitter

Former Ginger Spice Geri Horner made the shock statement during an interview with comedian Rob Beckett.

During a quick fire question round entitled The Beckett List for BBC show All Together Now - which included questions such assigner or blonde hair - Geri quickly replied when asked 'Posh or Baby?'

But when asked to choose before Sporty and Scary, Geri said: "I can't answer these questions."

Hot or cold? 🌡

Breast or thigh? 😏

Posh or Baby? 😮

Can @robbeckettcomic get @GeriHalliwell to confess her fave Spice Girl? This is a must-watch! #AllTogetherNowpic.twitter.com/DSv5jVTHTw — All Together Now (@alltogethernow) March 16, 2019

But when Rob pointed out she had no issue with the previous question, Geri looked stunned and sat open-mouthed.

Awkward...

Emma retweeted the video with a thumb's-up sign.

However, we're sure Victoria Beckham won't be losing any sleep over her pal's tongue-in-cheek admission.

Victoria has famously snubbed upcoming Spice Girls tour to concentrate on her fashion empire.

Posh is currently working on a fitness range as she looks to expand her range.

