Geri picks Baby Spice over Posh!

17 March 2019, 15:49 | Updated: 17 March 2019, 16:34

Geri Horner
Geri Horner looks gobsmacked by her admission. Picture: BBC/Twitter

Former Ginger Spice Geri Horner made the shock statement during an interview with comedian Rob Beckett.

During a quick fire question round entitled The Beckett List for BBC show All Together Now - which included questions such assigner or blonde hair - Geri quickly replied when asked 'Posh or Baby?'

But when asked to choose before Sporty and Scary, Geri said: "I can't answer these questions."

READ MORE: Emma Bunton reveals Spice Girls rehearsals are only weeks away

But when Rob pointed out she had no issue with the previous question, Geri looked stunned and sat open-mouthed.

Awkward...

Spice Girls
Spice Girls. Picture: Getty

Emma retweeted the video with a thumb's-up sign.

However, we're sure Victoria Beckham won't be losing any sleep over her pal's tongue-in-cheek admission.

Victoria has famously snubbed upcoming Spice Girls tour to concentrate on her fashion empire.

Emma Bunton
Emma Bunton. Picture: Getty

Posh is currently working on a fitness range as she looks to expand her range.

Emma is part of the Heart family some have to agree with you Geri!

View this post on Instagram

The Bolton Lo #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby leaves fans guessing

Paul Hollywood replaced by ex wife Alex on good fo

Paul Hollywood's ex wife set to replace him at the Good Food Show with Mary Berry
sam smith non binary

Sam Smith reveals he almost had a sex change as he comes out as 'non-binary'
Felicite Tomlinson's boyfriend tribute

Boyfriend of Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicite shares heartbreaking message to his 'pain twin'