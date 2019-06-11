Spice Girls setlist: What songs are Emma Bunton, Mel C, Geri Horner and Mel B singing on tour?

11 June 2019, 10:21

Here's what the Spice Girls will be singing on their 2019 tour
Here's what the Spice Girls will be singing on their 2019 tour. Picture: Instagram / Spice Girls

Last year, the Spice Girls announced they would be embarking on a reunion tour around the UK - sending fans into meltdown. But what songs are they singing? Here's the lowdown...

In 1995, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel C, Mel B and Victoria Beckham dropped their debut album, Spice - which featured hits such as 'Wannabe', '2 Become 1' and 'Who Do You Think You Are'.

Now, 24 years later, the girls (bar Posh) are taking to the stage once more, performing live in front of fans across the nation.

So, if you're lucky enough to have tickets to their UK tour, here's what you can expect from their concert - including the full list of songs the Spice Girls are going to perform...

What's the Spice Girls setlist for their 2019 tour?

1. 'Spice Up Your Life'

2. 'If U Can't Dance'

3. 'Who Do You Think You Are'

4. 'Do It'

5. 'Something Kinda Funny'

6. 'Holler'

7. 'Viva Forever'

8. 'Let Love Lead The Way'

9. 'Goodbye'

10. 'Never Give Up On The Good Times'

11. 'We Are Family'

12. 'Love Thing'

13. 'The Lady Is A Vamp'

14. 'Too Much'

15. 'Mama'

16. 'Wannabe'

The Spice Girls' debut album 'Spice' was released in 1995. Picture: Getty

What dates are left of the Spice Girls tour and can I still get tickets?

Thursday 13th June - Wembley Stadium, London (Limited availability)

Friday 14th June - Wembley Stadium, London

Saturday 15th June - Wembley Stadium, London (Low availability)

