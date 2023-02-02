Stacey Solomon reveals when she’ll give birth in sweet pregnancy update

2 February 2023, 06:54 | Updated: 2 February 2023, 11:31

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s set to give birth in a matter of days in her new Instagram post.

It’s a very exciting time for Stacey Solomon as she prepares to give birth to her second daughter with husband Joe Swash.

And now the Loose Women star has revealed her little one is due within the next few days.

Writing on Instagram, Stacey said: "Our little girl will officially be a February baby. Our little Aquarius. I love February.

"I think because of the start of longer days, brighter days, it's a nice short month. I feel like it's a little gateway month into spring... Happy February everyone."

Stacey Solomon is due to give birth within days
Stacey Solomon is due to give birth within days. Picture: Instagram

In another clip, Stacey and her baby bump could be seen playing with kids Rex and Rose as she enjoys the start of her maternity leave at home.

Her due date reveal comes just days after she shared the gender of her and husband Joe Swash's baby.

Meanwhile, Stacey recently told fans she’s set to have a girl, sharing a picture of the moment her one-year-old daughter Rose found out.

She also added her other kids - Rex, three, Leighton, ten, and Zachary, 14, - were over the moon at the news.

"So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon. 🥲 Sisters 😭,” she said.

Stacey Solomon has shared new photos of her bump
Stacey Solomon has shared new photos of her bump. Picture: Instagram

"The boys are so excited. And the thought of Rose having a little sister as well as all of her amazing big brothers has filled Our hearts 🖤."

Talking about her relationship with her own siblings, she added: "I have the most incredible sisters in the world. They are my everything. I’m so excited for the boys, Rose and our newest little girl…🥲."

This comes after Stacey’s family threw her a surprise baby shower to celebrate her unborn daughter.

Sharing some sweet photos from the special day, the mum-of-four wrote: “Baby Shower ☁️ In the kitchen 🥲 My sister surprised me and got our family and bestest friends into the kitchen yesterday to celebrate our newest baby girl… (can’t leave close proximity of the house now until the main event 😂).

“I honestly feel so grateful. 😭 I didn’t organise anything because firstly I didn’t think we’d have time 😂 But also I felt like I maybe shouldn’t have one because I’ve been so lucky to have showered so many blessings already 😂🙈

“Silly I know but hormones will do that to ya I suppose 😂 I’m so grateful to my family & friends and everyone who’s made me remember how lucky we are to get to do this again and how every miracle can have a celebration. To the moon and back always 🥲”.

