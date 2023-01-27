Stacey Solomon reveals she is expecting a baby girl in sweet post

27 January 2023, 12:10

Stacey Solomon has announced she is having a baby girl
Stacey Solomon has announced she is having a baby girl. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon is due to welcome her fifth child any day and has now revealed the gender of the baby.

Stacey Solomon, 33, has revealed that she is expecting a baby girl.

The Loose Woman star took to Instagram to announce the news this week, after admitting that a lot of people had asked her the gender of the baby.

Posting a picture with her daughter, Rose, Stacey wrote: "When Rose found out she's going to have a... sister."

The caption continued to read: "So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon. The boys are so excited. And the thought of Rose having a little sister as well as her amazing big brothers has filled out hearts."

Stacey then went on to share a quote from Isadora James which reads: "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life."

The star, who found fame on The X Factor, went on to say that she has "the most incredible sisters in the world" before adding "they are my everything".

Stacey Solomon poses with husband Joe Swash and her four children; Leighton, Zachary, Rose and Rex
Stacey Solomon poses with husband Joe Swash and her four children; Leighton, Zachary, Rose and Rex. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey and husband Joe Swash, 40, announced they were due to welcome their third child together last month when the star was around eight months pregnant.

Now, Stacey's due date is expected to be any day as she nears the end of her pregnancy.

Related video:

The TV and social media star is already a mum to Leighton and Zachary, from previous relationships, and Rex and Rose with Joe.

