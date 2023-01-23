Stacey Solomon admits to trying to postpone going into labour

23 January 2023, 15:49

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon took her midwife's advice in a bid to prolong her pregnancy.

Stacey Solomon, 32, has admitted that she has been trying to postpone going into labour this week.

The Loose Woman star is currently expecting her fifth child overall and third with husband Joe Swash.

Stacey – who found fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2009 – announced her pregnancy at the end of 2022 when she was around eight months.

Now, Stacey has admitted to fans that she has been trying to postpone going into labour this week in order to reach a special day.

Stacey Solomon poses with husband Joe Swash and her four children; Leighton, Zachary, Rose and Rex
Stacey Solomon poses with husband Joe Swash and her four children; Leighton, Zachary, Rose and Rex. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Taking to Instagram, Stacey explained to fans why she had taken some time away from her social media account, squashing speculation that she had given birth.

Stacey said: "Sorry, I’m very much still full-term pregnant, I just really wanted to try and make it to a couple of days before the baby comes."

She continued to explain: "I know I can’t control it, but my midwife was like: 'If you want a chance of getting to those days, calm the hell down and don’t do anything silly'... so I’ve been trying to rest and I made it to today, which I’m so excited about."

Stacey Solomon cradles her growing baby bump
Stacey Solomon cradles her growing baby bump. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The day that the TV and social media star wanted to get to before giving birth was the day of the launch her new clothing collection with In The Style.

"I really wanted to get to today because I know that I’m not going to have another collection for quite a while because I’m going to take some time off for the baby", she explained.

