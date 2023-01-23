Stacey Solomon forced to deny she’s secretly given birth as she gives pregnancy update

23 January 2023, 08:01 | Updated: 23 January 2023, 10:02

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon has been forced to deny she has welcomed her third baby with husband Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon has been forced to deny she’s given birth after speculation over the weekend.

The Loose Women star is currently expecting her third child with husband Joe Swash, her fifth overall, and has been sharing her pregnancy journey online.

But after she went quiet on social media on Friday, fans were convinced she had welcomed her little one.

However, Stacey has now made it very clear she’s still pregnant and her baby is due very very soon.

Stacey Solomon has said she's still pregnant
Stacey Solomon has said she's still pregnant. Picture: Instagram

Talking to her followers on Instagram Stories, she said: "So many of you were like, 'Stace, don’t do that to us, you've been quiet for a few days and we thought you'd given birth.'

"Sorry, I'm very much still full-term pregnant, I just really wanted to try and make it to a couple of days before the baby comes.

"I know I can't control it, but my midwife was like, 'If you want a chance of getting to those days, calm the hell down and don't do anything silly.'

"So I've been trying to rest and I made it to today, which I'm so excited about."

Talking about her maternity leave, she went on: "Basically, my first collection of the year for In The Style we're going to shoot today.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third child together
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third child together. Picture: Instagram

"And I really wanted to get to today because I know that I'm not going to have another collection for quite a while because I'm going to take some time off for the baby.

"But yeah, I'm going to shoot that today."

This comes after Stacey told Lorraine last week that she could go into labour "any minute".

During an appearance on the show, she said: "It could be any day now.

"Any minute! You could be delivering it Lorraine!"

Stacey Solomon revealed her pregnancy last year
Stacey Solomon revealed her pregnancy last year. Picture: Instagram

The Sort Your Life Out host first revealed she was pregnant with her fifth child back in December but told fans her latest baby was coming a lot sooner than expected.

"Coming soon… much sooner than we thought,” she said at the time.

"When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left."

She added: "So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle."

