Stacey Solomon fans convinced she's in labour as she 'goes quiet'

The pregnant TV star has been suspiciously quiet on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Stacey is due to give birth to her fifth child "any minute".

Stacey Solomon fans are convinced she has gone into labour after noticing she has become suspiciously silent on social media.

The pregnant telly star, 33, is usually pretty active on Instagram but her eagle-eyed followers have cottoned on to the fact she's currently rather quiet.

Speculation has blown up online, with many people believing the only explanation for the Loose Women panelist's hiatus is that she's giving birth.

The TV presenter last posted two days ago, sharing a photo of herself dressed in pink with a blossoming bump alongside her sister Jemma and best friend Mrs Hinch.

Stacey, whose due date is looming, told Lorraine last week that she could go into labour "any minute".

During an appearance on the popular morning show in which host Lorraine Kelly wished her good luck, she said: "It could be any day now".

Laughing at the thought, she continued: "Any minute! You could be delivering it Lorraine!"

The Sort Your Life Out host first revealed she was pregnant with her fifth child back in December but told fans her latest 'Pickle' was coming a lot sooner than expected.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, she wrote: "Coming soon… much sooner than we thought.

"When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left."

She added: "So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle."

The brand new baby will be the third child for Stacey and her soap star husband Joe Swash.

The couple already have two kids together, three-year-old Rex and one-year-old Rose.

Stacey also has two sons from previous relationships, 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton.

Joe has a son named Harry, 15, whose mother is the I'm A Celeb star's ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

Read more: