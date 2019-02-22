How did Steve Irwin die, who are his children Bindi and Robert and when did he marry wife Terri?

Steve Irwin with his wife and kids in 2006. Picture: Getty

Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, who would be 57 today, was killed by a stingray in 2006

Google Doodle today (22/02/2019) marked what would have been Steve Irwin's 57th birthday.

The company put together a slideshow of illustrations of Steve's life, including exploring the outdoors, holding a crocodile, and spending time with his family.

His wife Terri wrote in a blog for Google: "Today's Google Doodle acknowledges the life and achievements of my husband Steve Irwin, whose efforts to protect wildlife and wild places have been recognised as the most extensive of any conservationist."

How did Steve Irwin die?

Steve Irwin was killed in September 2006 while filming for a documentary project after a stingray barb went through his chest.

The cameraman, Justin Lyons, who witnessed the death subsequently revealed that Steve was stabbed 'hundreds of times' and that his final words were 'I'm dying'.

He told Australia's Channel 10: "I had the camera on, I thought this is going to be a great shot, and all of sudden it propped on its front and started stabbing wildly, hundreds of strikes in a few seconds.

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin sadly died in 2006. Picture: Getty

"I panned with the camera as the stingray swam away and I didn't know it had caused any damage. It was only when I panned the camera back that I saw Steve standing in a huge pool of blood that I realised something had gone wrong.

"It's a jagged barb and it went through his chest like a hot knife through butter.

"He had a two-inch-wide injury over his heart with blood and fluid coming out of it and we had to get him back to the boat as fast as we can.

"I was saying to him things like 'think of your kids Steve, hang on, hang on, hang on', and he calmly looked up at me and said 'I'm dying' and that was the last thing he said."

Who is Steve Irwin's wife Terri?

Steve got together with Terri in 1991, and got married in 1992. The couple said it was 'love at first sight', and Terri said at the time: "I thought there was no one like this anywhere in the world. He sounded like an environmental Tarzan, a larger-than-life superhero guy."

Terri Irwin is the owner of the Australia Zoo.

Steve Irwin's children Bindi and Robert

Steve and Terri share two children - daughter Bindi and son Robert.

Bindi was born in 1998, and works as an actress, TV personality, model, singer and dancer.

She paid tribute to her late father on what would have been his 57th birthday, posting a photo of the two of them together with the caption: "Thank you for always being my guiding light. ❤️"

Robert Irwin was born in 2003 and is 15 years old. He works as a children's television personality in Australia.

Terri, Bindi and Robert at Steve's Hollywood Walk Of Fame star. Picture: Getty

He hosts Robert's Real Life Adventures, which is a show about his family's zoo's internal TV network.