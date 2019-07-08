How old is Stevie Wonder, why is he having a kidney transplant and what did he say at British Summertime Festival?

Stevie Wonder announced at the BST Festival in Hyde Park that he was undergoing kidney transplant surgery this year. Picture: Getty

Stevie Wonder is undergoing a serious operation later this year.

During his performance at British Summertime Festival last Saturday (6 July), American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder announced to fans gathered at London's Hyde Park that he will be undergoing a kidney transplant later in the year.

According to Associated Press reports, Stevie said he would be playing three more shows before he takes a break to have the serious operation.

The announcement was made shortly after the star performed "Superstition".

Stevie also confirmed on stage that he had a donor already and that he would be going under the knife in September this year.

How old is Stevie Wonder?

Born Stevland Hardaway Morris in Michigan on 13 May, 1950, Stevie Wonder is currently aged 69-years-old.

What did he say at the BST Festival in Hyde Park?

Addressing tens of thousands of fans at London's British Summertime Festival, Stevie announced: “I’m going to be doing three shows then taking a break.

“I’m having surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year.”

He added: “I came here to give you my love and to thank you for yours.

“You ain’t gonna hear no rumors about us. I’m good.”

What is wrong with Stevie Wonder and why is he having a kidney transplant?

While there have been previous reports about Wonder having serious health issues, Wonder didn't confirm what illness he has.

Representatives of the "Living For The City" singer have yet to release a statement on Stevie's health.