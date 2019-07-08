How old is Stevie Wonder, why is he having a kidney transplant and what did he say at British Summertime Festival?

8 July 2019, 14:26

Stevie Wonder announced at the BST Festival in Hyde Park that he was undergoing kidney transplant surgery this year
Stevie Wonder announced at the BST Festival in Hyde Park that he was undergoing kidney transplant surgery this year. Picture: Getty

Stevie Wonder is undergoing a serious operation later this year.

During his performance at British Summertime Festival last Saturday (6 July), American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder announced to fans gathered at London's Hyde Park that he will be undergoing a kidney transplant later in the year.

According to Associated Press reports, Stevie said he would be playing three more shows before he takes a break to have the serious operation.

The announcement was made shortly after the star performed "Superstition".

Stevie also confirmed on stage that he had a donor already and that he would be going under the knife in September this year.

How old is Stevie Wonder?

Born Stevland Hardaway Morris in Michigan on 13 May, 1950, Stevie Wonder is currently aged 69-years-old.

What did he say at the BST Festival in Hyde Park?

Addressing tens of thousands of fans at London's British Summertime Festival, Stevie announced: “I’m going to be doing three shows then taking a break.

“I’m having surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year.”

He added: “I came here to give you my love and to thank you for yours.

“You ain’t gonna hear no rumors about us. I’m good.”

What is wrong with Stevie Wonder and why is he having a kidney transplant?

While there have been previous reports about Wonder having serious health issues, Wonder didn't confirm what illness he has.

Representatives of the "Living For The City" singer have yet to release a statement on Stevie's health.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Meet Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke, who play Robin in the hit Netflix series

Who is Maya Hawke? Robin from Stranger Things and daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke
Both presenters were absolutely gobsmacked

Phillip Schofield terrified as Rochelle Humes is hypnotised on This Morning

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby was replaced on This Morning

Where is Holly Willoughby? This Morning fans left baffled as Phillip Schofield presents alongside Rochelle Humes
Louis has spilled the beans

Louis Walsh CONFIRMS Alexandra Burke and more will return for X Factor All Stars

TV & Movies

Robbie Williams is said to be signing up for a long-term Vegas show

Robbie Williams in talks for 'six-figure' Vegas deal

Trending on Heart

The Disney film Mulan is based on a folk tale

Who was Hua Mulan? The true story that inspired the original Disney film Mulan and upcoming remake

TV & Movies

Mercury is in retrograde - here's what it means

Mercury is in retrograde - here's how it could affect your mood

Lifestyle

X Factor All Stars will have all the old winners

X Factor All Stars: Who is competing in the reboot and when is it on TV?

TV & Movies

Adam has been forced to choose between Habida and Honey

EastEnders spoilers: Adam finally forced to choose between Honey and Habida?

TV & Movies

The mum has praised her 'guardian angel' son

Mum reveals how 'angel' son discovered her breast cancer while breastfeeding

Lifestyle

Maura and Amy come to blows in tonight's Love Island

Love Island villa in shock as Maura tells Amy about her feelings for Curtis

TV & Movies