The Chase star Mark Labbett proudly shows off impressive weight loss

Mark Labbett has updated fans on his weight loss journey. Picture: Getty/PA/Twitter

By Alice Dear

The Chase's Mark has now nicknamed himself the 'skinny beast' after losing more than two and a half stone.

Mark Labbett, 54, best known as 'The Beast' on The Chase, has revealed the extent of his weight loss.

The TV star and quiz expert shared a picture on his Twitter this week, holding his now oversized trousers out in front of him.

He captioned the image with: "Lost a bit of waistline, still a long way to go :) #skinnybeast #doubletwoshirts."

Mark Labbett joked he is now a 'skinny beast'. Picture: Mark Labbett/Twitter

Fans have been quick to congratulate the star, with many sharing their own weight loss stories.

One person commented on the picture: "Wow that is an amazing achievement. I hope you are really proud of yourself. Keep going Sir, keep going".

Another wrote: "You’re doing good Mark, every 1lb lost counts and they soon add up. Well done you!"

The Beast revealed he had dropped two and a half stone in October 2019. Picture: PA

While it is not known how much Mark has lost all together, in October he shared that he had dropped two and a half stone off his original weight of 378lbs.

At the time, the star said he had lost four inches off his chest and six inches off his belly in just six months.

It is believed Mark has shed the pounds through a healthy diet and exercise.

Mark Labbett is said to be using a combination of diet and exercise to lose weight. Picture: Getty

Mark spoke about his weight loss during an appearance on Loose Women, telling them: "It was the diabetes.

"My colleague Paul Sinha also got the diagnosis and he rapidly lost two stone and he went from being diabetic to pre or non-diabetic.”

He added: "I’m waiting for my next check up and I’m hoping the figures are going to be better.

"I’m still eating very well – I'm just cutting out sugar because of the Type 2 diabetes."

