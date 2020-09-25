The Chase’s Mark Labbett 'signs up for Celebs Go Dating' following split from wife

Mark Labbett will be looking for love again on E4's Celebs Go Dating. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

The TV star – famously known at 'The Beast' on The Chase – is looking for love again.

The Chase’s Mark Labbett, 55, has reportedly signed up to take part in Celebs Go Dating.

This comes shortly after he announced his split from wife – and second cousin – Katie earlier this year.

A source told The Sun: "Mark has been very open about the fact he’s not especially romantic. Flirting doesn’t come easily to him but he’s open to finding love again.

“He’s a big lovable giant with a heart of gold but his dating adventures will be something to behold.”

Mark Labbett and his wife Katie announced their split earlier this year. Picture: PA

Appearing on the show, Mark will be set up with everyday singletons by love gurus Anna Williamson and Paul Brunson in a bid to meet someone new.

Over the summer, Mark and his wife Katie, 28, confirmed they had split after seven years of marriage.

Mark told The Sun at the time: "There was never any deceit on Katie’s part.

“But it’s got to the point now where I realise it is better for us to go our separate ways and remain friendly."

Mark Labbett will be working with love gurus Anna Williamson and Paul Brunson on the dating show. Picture: Getty

In the interview, the couple – who have a son together – revealed how Mark knew that Katie was dating another man, Scott Bate, after they were pictured together.

He said on the situation: "When Katie first came clean to me about her boyfriend, I’d had an inkling.

“But right from the start, my attitude was quite pragmatic — this was spilt milk, what could we do about the situation to make it OK?

“We had a family. We couldn’t just throw that away lightly. There were other considerations."

He went on to explain: “But Covid provided the perfect storm. My mental health suffered and the differences in our ages became magnified.

“With Katie seeing Scott after lockdown, it’s got to the point where I realise it’s better for us to go our separate ways and remain friendly, without the stress factor of living together.”

