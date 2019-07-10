This Country actor Michael Sleggs dies aged 33

The actor has died after battling a terminal illness. Picture: Instagram

Tributes are being paid to This Country actor after his tragic death.

Michael Sleggs - who starred in This Country - has reportedly died aged 33.

The actor, famous for playing Michael ‘Slugs’ Slugette in the BBC Three comedy, revealed just seven weeks ago on Instagram that he was terminally ill.

In a later post on Facebook, he said he was put onto 'palliative care' due to 'heart failure' but said he wasn't battling cancer as previously reported.

Sharing the tragic news of his death on Twitter, the WTAF A This Country podcast posted: "We are devastated! Our friend, the man the legend Michael Sleggs #Slugs passed away last night. RIP Michael. You are one in a million."

We are devastated! Our friend, the man the legend Michael Sleggs #Slugs passed away last night. RIP Michael. You are one in a million ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TH1KPJfOyD — WTAF A THIS COUNTRY PODCAST (@wtafthiscountry) July 10, 2019

Michael’s close friend Camilla-Alicia Bates has since Tweeted: "Last night just before midnight I lost my dear friend, My love @Michael_Sleggs my absolute rock who has always been there for me.

"So grateful I got to spend his final resting with him and so glad he is out of pain and at peace.

"I love you forever. #loveyou #rip #sluggs."

Sali Hughes also wrote on social media: "This is just horribly sad news. Poor Michael Sleggs and his family. Xx"

While Neil Studd added: "Devastated to hear about the passing of This Country's Michael Sleggs. An underappreciated comic genius, and a true gent. #RIPSlugs #ThisCountry."

Last night just before midnight I lost my dear friend, My love @Michael_Sleggs my absolute rock who has always been there for me. So grateful I got to spend his final resting with him and so glad he is out of pain and at peace. I love you forever. #loveyou #rip #sluggs pic.twitter.com/3Ae7PfZU9U — Camilla-Alicia Bates (@CamillaABates) July 10, 2019

This is just horribly sad news. Poor Michael Sleggs and his family. Xx https://t.co/XvUWJslTaK — Sali Hughes (@salihughes) July 10, 2019

Devastated to hear about the passing of This Country's Michael Sleggs. An underappreciated comic genius, and a true gent. ❤️ #RIPSlugs #ThisCountry pic.twitter.com/fQcLddHo0q — Neil Studd (@dustlined) July 10, 2019

This comes after Michael opened up about his illness on a public fan page for This Country in May.

He said at the time: "Hi friends, as a lot of you are probably aware I've spent a lot of time in and out of hospital over the past few months.

"This last time it was decided I was reaching the end of options so they've sent me home on palliative care to live out the remainder of my days at home.

"No specific time limit has been given but deterioration has been fairly rapid.

"I've been sleeping a lot and narrowly dodged a coma by accidentally overdosing on morphine the other day.

"Anyway as you can imagine this isn't the ideal way I wished things to go and my family are dealing with a lot of grief.

"Just wanted to say I love everyone reading this status so much, you have all been such amazing, kind, caring people who have all touched my life in so many unique and incredible ways.

"Sorry if this status is too schmaltzy but not everyone has the chance to say goodbye so indulge me lol."

He added: "Regardless of a few medical issues, I have been blessed with the best life and the best friends and aside from not following God more diligently earlier in life I don't have any regrets."

Thoughts are with Michael's friends and family.