Tom Parker’s fans raise £63,000 in his memory

By Naomi Bartram

An amazing £63,000 has been raised in memory of Tom Parker through a fundraiser set up by his wife Kelsey.

Tom Parker’s fans have raised more than £60,000 since he passed away at the age of 33.

The Wanted singer lost his battle with brain cancer on March 30, with his funeral held on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of fans lined the streets outside the church where the private service took place in south-east London.

In memory of her husband, Kelsey previously launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for charities, instead of fans buying presents and gifts.

Kelsey launched a GoFundMe page for her husband Tom Parker. Picture: Instagram

While the target was £5,000, this has now been smashed, with fans and followers raising an incredible £63,000 at the time of writing this.

Last week, Kelsey - who shares daughter Aurelia Rose and son Bodhi with Tom - thanked the public for their generosity following the death of her husband.

She wrote: “Thank you to every single person that has donated so far. You have helped me raise more than I ever dreamed possible.

“However let’s keep this going, for Tom and for the people we will be able to help in his memory.

“The last 2 weeks since Tom left us have obviously been very difficult but my family, friends and myself have continued to bring positivity into everything we do and will make sure that we celebrate everything amazing about Tom next week.

Kelsey Parker read a eulogy at her husband's funeral. Picture: Alamy

“Reading all the heartwarming messages from everyone has really shone a light on just what a legend my Tom is and has highlighted just how many amazing goals he achieved in life and especially in the last 18 months.”

One fan's comment on the page reads: “I donated because Tom has inspired everyone with his positivity and how he's supported and try to help fund for people with brain tumours. Gonna miss him, but he lives on through his two beautiful children and wife.”

Someone else said: “Hard to know what to say. Tom was so brave and courageous. He fought his illness with dignity, all with his lovely smile on his face. You made your family so proud. Your star will forever shine bright x”.

A third added: “Rip dear Tom...what a strong, brave soul and true inspiration. Thoughts and love to your dear wife and children and family and friends at this difficult time. Always remembered forever in our hearts x”.

This comes after Kelsey told the congregation at Tom’s funeral that her husband was her soulmate.

“Tom told me he was going to be famous and wouldn’t have time for a girlfriend, but he wouldn’t leave me alone," she said.

"I will treasure every memory because life with you was never dull. You were always coming up with songs, new game shows and we all know how much you loved an invention – I bet you were gutted you never made it on Dragons’ Den.

"Marrying you was the best day of my life… soulmates, that’s what we are."