The Wanted's Tom Parker shares brain tumour update as he undergoes MRI scan

Tom Parker has undergone an MRI scan. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

By Heart reporter

The Wanted's Tom Parker has undergone an MRI scan.

Tom Parker has shared an update on his brain tumour battle, posting a selfie of himself waiting to have an MRI scan.

The Wanted star, 32, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour last year, and he has been undergoing treatment including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Read more: Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates share messages of support following brain tumour diagnosis

Sharing a photo of himself at the hospital in a face mask, he wrote: "MRI time".

His update comes after his friend and bandmate Max George revealed that Tom had 'shocked' doctors with his response to treatment.

Tom Parker shared an update on his brain tumour battle on his Instagram story. Picture: Tom Parker/Instagram

Speaking on the Dangerous Dinners podcast, he shared the good news that Tom's cancer has been 'suppressed'.

He said: "Tom's got something called glioblastoma, which is quite an aggressive form of brain tumour, but he's had his first bout of chemo and radiotherapy, which he has responded to unbelievably.

“Doctors were actually shocked by how well he's responded - all of his tumours have been suppressed, so he's in the best hands."

Max added: “In himself, Tom… Nothing puts Tom down, nothing. When you talk to him it's like everything's normal, and he just wants that - he wants normality.

“He's just had his second child, so he's got so much to focus on - he's doing great, he's doing really well."

NOW READ:

The Wanted's Tom Parker announces brain tumour has seen 'significant reduction' following treatment