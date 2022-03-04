Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he's made a 'massive amount' of progress amid brain cancer battle

4 March 2022, 07:43 | Updated: 4 March 2022, 07:52

Kelsey Parker updated fans on Tom's progress last week
Kelsey Parker updated fans on Tom's progress last week. Picture: Instagram
Kelsey Hardwick has thanked followers for their support as Tom Parker continues to battle brain cancer.

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey said he's made a 'massive amount' of progress in an Instagram post last week.

The Wanted star, 33, announced yesterday that he will be missing the start of the band's tour as he continues cancer treatment in Spain.

Sharing a photo of Tom last week, Kelsey wrote to her followers: "Dear friends, family and our amazing followers.

"Where your intentions go, energy flows! Thank you so much for all the love, support and positive manifestations you have put in to the Universe for Tom.

"Tom has made a massive amount of progress physically but also mentally, he has reignited a spark in himself through seeing all the incredible love & support you have shown us."

She added: "I would love for everyone to light a candle and say this mantra out loud. We are asking the universe to answer our prayers… when there is belief, love & hope - anything is possible.

"I call on angels, guides and ancestors to help support Tom in his healing journey and please continue to awaken Tom’s heart and mind to give him the power, strength and healing that he needs on this journey to complete health.

"Tom, you are a beacon of light, a true hero - we are so proud of you. Keep going. The world needs you."

Tom updates announced that he would be pulling out of his tour dates earlier this week.

Tom has had to pull out of some The Wanted tour dates
Tom has had to pull out of some The Wanted tour dates. Picture: Alamy

Alongside a photo of the band, Tom wrote: "So, as most of you know, I’ve been out in Spain on a treatment programme for the past couple of weeks.

"It was only meant to last 20 days but due to a couple of logistical changes with tests and results it won’t be complete until the end of the week now which has delayed our journey home.

"I’m obviously gutted that I’ll be missing the first few shows but as I’m sure you will understand, I have to complete my treatment cycle.

"I’ve been zooming into rehearsals all week and I know that the show will be incredible and that my boys will hold the fort until I’m back. Can’t wait to see you all very soon, hope you all enjoy the show."

