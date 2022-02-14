Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer welcomes baby - and reveals adorable name

14 February 2022, 12:14

Dani Harmer has welcomed her second child
Dani Harmer has welcomed her second child. Picture: Alamy/Instagram/BBC
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Dani Harmer - who is best known for playing Tracy Beaker - has given birth to her second baby.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer has shared the wonderful news that she's given birth to a baby boy.

The actress, 33, who played the title character in the CBBC show, took to Instagram to share that she welcomed baby Rowan Leon James last week.

This is Dani's second child with her partner Simon Brough. The couple are also parents to five-year-old Avarie-Belle Betsy, who was born in 2016.

Her followers rushed to share their congratulations to Dani, with Emmerdale's Lisa Riley writing: "Congratulations beautiful! So so happy for you all, sending the biggest of snuggles and cuddles."

Her fellow CBBC star Andrew Hayden-Smith also added: "Congratulations," as drag queen Charity Kase gushed: "So cute!"

She shared the news she was expecting in an Instagram post last year, writing: "Han Solo had Chewie. Frodo had Sam. Shrek had Donkey.

"Now be prepared for the adventures of Avarie-Belle and as of yet unnamed bump, coming February 2022 (hopefully not to a cinema near you)."

Dani's partner Simon previously said that they wouldn't be getting married until their daughter was old enough to walk down the aisle with them.

He said: "We don't want to get married just because we're having a baby. Dani wants the little one to walk up the aisle with us, so we'll have to wait a fair few years for that."

