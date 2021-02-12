How old is Tracy Beaker's Dani Harmer, who is her boyfriend, and how many children does she have?

Dani Harmer returns as beloved character Tracy Beaker in My Mum Tracy Beaker tonight - here's your need-to-know on her: including age, Instagram, net worth, children and partner.

My Mum Tracy Beaker returns this weekend, with the first episode of the CBBC show kicking off at 5pm on Friday 12 February.

The three-part series will see a now adult Tracy navigate life as a single mum to daughter Jess (played by Emma Davies).

The official BBC synopsis reads: "Jess Beaker loves her life with her mum Tracy, until famous footballer Sean Godfrey enters the picture!"

A number of familiar faces from the original series will return, including Dani Hamer, who plays the title character.

Here's your need-to-know on the actress.

Who is Dani Harmer? What's her age and background?

Dani, 32, is an actress from Berkshire.

She was cast as Tracy Beaker at the age of 12 in 2002, a role she held for five years and reprised in a number of spin-offs and Tracy Beaker's Movie of Me.

Dani will reprise her role as Tracy Beaker in My Mum Tracy Beaker, which starts on Friday 12 February at 5pm on CBBC.

Speaking about reading the script, Dani said: “As soon as I read it I was like, ‘This is exactly how Tracy would be as a mum’.

Dani Harmer stars in My Mum Tracy Beaker. Picture: BBC

“Her daughter is amazing. They’re kind of complete opposites to be honest with you. Obviously, Tracy kind of just speaks before she thinks – she’s very emotional, she’s very feisty.

"Whereas Jess is a bit more reserved. She’s a bit more chilled, she is really intelligent.

"But those two together, it’s just a match made in heaven. They’re not only mother and daughter, they’re friends as well and I think that comes across in the show."

What else has Dani Harmer been in?

Since Tracy Beaker, Dani has appeared as herself in a number of TV shows, including Pointless Celebrities, Celebrity Come Dine With Me, Strictly Come Dancing, and The Chase: Celebrity Special.

Dani took place in the 10th series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

Dani has also appeared in a number of Pantomimes and stage productions.

Does Dani Harmer have a boyfriend?

Dani's partner is named Simon Brough, and the couple live together with their daughter.

Does Dani Harmer have children?

Dani is mum to four-year-old daughter Avarie-Belle.

Speaking ahead of the release of My Mum Tracy Beaker, she told the Independent: "When I first heard about the book My Mum Tracy Beaker, I was like 'I wonder if Jacqueline knows I’ve just had a child and that’s what sparked the idea?"

She also opened up about her struggles with home-schooling, saying: "It’s a big responsibility teaching little people how to read and write with absolutely no qualifications whatsoever.

"It’s bonkers. We are trying not to get frustrated with each other. I’m trying my best to be a teacher, but I’m an actor."

What is Dani Harmer's net worth?

It is not known exactly how much Dani is worth, but Net Worth Lists suggests it's around $3 million (around £2.1 million).

Is Dani Harmer on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @missdanijharmer

