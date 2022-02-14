Matt LeBlanc 'splits from Top Gear producer girlfriend' after six years together

Matt LeBlanc has reportedly split from Aurora Mulligan. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Polly Foreman

Friends star Matt LeBlanc has reportedly separated from his girlfriend Aurora Mulligan.

Matt LeBlanc has split from his British girlfriend Aurora after almost six years together, according to reports.

A source told The Sun that the pair "struck a clean break, but it's still very raw".

The Friends star, 54, met Top Gear producer Aurora, 36, in when he became the first non-UK host of the BBC show.

They were first linked romantically in 2016, after onlookers saw them looking 'besotted' at the Hickstead Derby in West Sussex in June of that year.

Matt and Aurora have reportedly split. Picture: Getty

The couple made their red carpet debut in 2017 at a New York film festival, and they also attended the UK launch of Top Gear’s 25th series together in 2018.

Matt appeared in the Friends Reunion last year. Picture: Alamy

Matt is best known for playing Joey in Friends. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about their split, the insider said: "Matt and Aurora’s relationship has run its course. It’s all over.

"It’s a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would.

"He and Aurora fell for each on Top Gear and although there was a pretty big age gap they were a really great match.

"But when he announced he was leaving Top Gear and took on other work, it was hard for them. He’s mainly based out of LA and was travelling a lot while Aurora was working in the UK."