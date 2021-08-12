Sherlock and Eastenders actress Una Stubbs dies aged 84

Una Stubbs has passed away. Picture: Getty/BBC

Una Stubbs, known for her roles in Worzel Gummidge, Till Death Us Do Part, Sherlock and EastEnders, has died aged 84.

Actress Una Stubbs has passed away aged 84, her agent confirmed today.

The actress, known for her roles in TV shows including Worzel Gummidge, Till Death Us Do Part, Sherlock and EastEnders, died at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by her family.

Una Stubbs appeared in a number of notable films and TV shows. Picture: Getty

She had been ill for a few months prior to her death, her agent told BBC News.

Her agent released a statement reading: “We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from ‘Till Death Us Do Part’ to ‘Sherlock,’ as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend.

Una's family added: "Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh.

"We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.

Una Stubbs starred in the BBC's Sherlock. Picture: BBC

"In recent years, Una was best known for playing Mrs. Hudson in the BBC reimagining of 'Sherlock', the landlady of Benedict Cumberbatch's titular detective.

Stubbs rose to fame in the 1960s, and appeared in films like Sir Cliff Richard's Summer Holiday, as well as her notable TV work.

More recently, she starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in BBC's Sherlock, in which she played Mrs Hudson.