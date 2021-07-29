Who is Julia Haart, what does she do for a job and what's her net worth?

Who is Julia Haart and how much is she worth? Find out all you need to know about the My Unorthodox Life star.

Julia Haart is the star of new Netflix reality series My Unorthodox Life, which documents her work and family life.

She is the CEO of Elite World Group, which she co-owns with her husband Silvio Scaglia.

Julia grew up in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York, where she got married and had four children.

She decided to leave her husband and community in 2013 when she was 42, however, and started a shoe brand company.

Previously speaking to People, Julia said: "It didn't occur to me that it's strange to start a shoe brand when you've never made a shoe.

"You don't know what you're capable of until you get up and try."

She added: "I was so determined that I didn't stop to wonder if I would fail."

Here's your need-to-know on her life and career.

Julia is the star of My Unorthodox Life on Netflix. Picture: Getty

Who is Julia Haart? What's her age and job?

Julia, 50, is am American fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is the CEO of Elite World Group, a Talent Media company, which she co-owns with her husband, Silvio Scaglia. She also previously owned a shoe collection, and was creative director at La Perla, an Italian luxury lifestyle company.

While living in an ultra-Orthodox community in New York, Julia began selling insurance to earn money while taking care of her children. She also started to formulate a show brand in her mind and started sewing when she was 16.

EWG boasts the likes of Kendall Jenner on its books. Picture: Getty

What is Julia Haart's net worth?

Julia is reportedly worth $3.5million.

It is thought that around $500,000 of her net worth comes from EWG, and she also rakes in a reported $2million a year through her role as CEO there.

Julia recently told Women's Health: "I am co-owner of Elite World Group... When I took over the company in 2018, we were valued at $90 million, and now we are valued at over $1 billion in two years."

Julia and her husband Silvio Scaglia. Picture: Getty

Who is Julia's husband Silvio Scaglia?

Julia is married to Silvio Scaglia, 62, who co-owns EWG with her.

Silvio is an Italian media and technological entrepreneur, who founded Fastweb, an Italian telecommunications company.