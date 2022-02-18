First Victoria's Secret model with Down's Syndrome says her 'dreams have come true'

Sofia Jirau has made history by becoming the first person with Down's Syndrome to model for Victoria's Secret. Picture: Instagram/Sofia Jirau

Sofia Jirau has become the first model with Down's Syndrome to work on a Victoria's Secret campaign.

A model has made history after becoming the first person with Down's Syndrome to pose for Victoria's Secret.

Sofia Jirau, a 25-year-old from Puerto Rico, announced on Instagram that she will be taking part in the brand's new Love Cloud campaign, which features their collection of everyday underwear.

As reported by Sky News, she wrote: "One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true.

"I can finally tell you my big secret. I am the first Victoria's Secret model with Down's syndrome!"

Sofia made her runway debut in 2020, walking the catwalk at New York Fashion Week.

She wrote on her website that she was "proud as one of the few models with Down's syndrome who has managed to participate in the important fashion event".

Sofia also started a Spanish-language campaign called No Limits to show the possibilities for people with Down's syndrome.

She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you Victoria's Secret for seeing me as a model who has #NoLimits and making me part of the inclusive Love Cloud Collection campaign.

"Inside and out, there are no limits!"

Raul Martinez, who became the creative director of Victoria's Secret in January, said: "Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand's evolution.

"From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating."