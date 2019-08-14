Wayne Rooney 'quits booze to save marriage to Coleen'

Wayne is reportedly having counselling to help him kick the booze. Picture: Getty

Wayne Rooney has reportedly given up alcohol in a bid to save his relationship

Wayne Rooney has apparently stopped drinking in a bid to save his marriage to Coleen, after reports that she had become infuriated by his boozy antics.

The Former England footballer, 33, has been living away from Coleen in the USA while he captains DC United in the MLS - and he has been repeatedly hitting headlines for his partying ways.

The Sun reports that he wants to kick the booze ahead of his return to the UK this October, and is seeing a counsellor to help him to do.

Coleen is currently in the UK with their kids Kai, nine, Klay, six, Kit, three, and Cass, 18 months.

A source said: “Wayne was drinking a fair amount in the States and it was causing huge problems with Coleen.

“It was like he was on self-destruct — he was boozing at home late into the night.

“Now he’s moving back in October, he wants to sort it out for good. He wants a completely fresh start and knows losing his unhealthy relationship with the bottle would be the best thing for them all.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Coleen had given Wayne and ultimatum after a went on a 10 hour drinking session with a barmaid in the US.

An insider told The Sun at the time: “Coleen and her family have made it clear that unless Wayne gets help for his out-of-control drinking, the marriage will be over.

“No one can drink like Wayne. But it feels different this time. His behaviour is spiralling out of control.

“Wayne isn’t even sorry this time. He’s refusing to apologise and is defiant he’s done nothing wrong.