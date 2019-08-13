Kerry Katona's daughter, 16, shows off weight loss from controversial meal replacement shakes

13 August 2019, 15:02

Kerry Katona's daughter Lilly-Sue has been promoting controversial meal replacement shakes
Kerry Katona's daughter Lilly-Sue has been promoting controversial meal replacement shakes. Picture: Instagram

Teenager Lilly-Sue McFadden has been promoting diet shakes on Instagram

Kerry Katona's daughter Lilly-Sue, 16, has posted about her weight loss journey on Instagram, revealing that she's been using a controversial brand of meal replacement shakes.

Lilly-Sue, who Kerry shares with her ex Brian McFadden, shared a before and after photo to her Instagram page.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "so I’ve been on the shakes, raided @fitwithfrankie cupboard , started just doing shakes and whizzy teas for breakfast and felt more energy so started walking everywhere, being more active in general and I can’t believe the difference !!!!!! Herbal life Helped me through my exams with the long mornings and cramming in last minute late night revision!

"Thanks to my mum and Frankie encouraging me to have a healthier breakfast rather than my usual cereal toast or cup of tea with sugar ! This will be perfect going back to college too in September 💪 if you want more Info dm me, my mum or Frankie xx".

Herbalife has in the past caused concern after a number of experts claimed that the supplement could cause health issues - such as liver problems - in consumers.

The brand sells supplements and meal-replacements made from soy and dairy proteins, energy bars, multivitamins and minerals tablets.

Many celebrities - including Lilly-Sue's mum Kerry - have endorsed the products on Instagram, but many experts have voiced their concern about the products.

Nutritional therapist Michelle Lake has previously been quoted as saying, according to The Sun: "There’s no doubt Herbalife is extremely well-marketed but I have concerns about who the distributors are.

“What is their training? Are they really qualified to be recommending nutritional supplements to the general public and what is their motivation?”

Herbalife said previously in a statement: "All our independent Herbalife Nutrition Members are independent business people and not employees of Herbalife Nutrition or paid ambassadors.

“They are compensated only when products are sold and never for the introduction or recruitment of new Members; as such they do not receive any salary or sponsorship fees.

"Every day millions of consumers safely use our products around the world and no known hepatotoxins have ever been found in our products.

