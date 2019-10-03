Westlife's Mark Feehily welcomes baby girl with fiance Cailean O’Neill

3 October 2019, 11:36

Mark and his fiance have welcomed their first baby
Mark and his fiance have welcomed their first baby. Picture: Instagram

The pair announced on Instagram that they welcomed their first baby into the world on October 1st

Westlife's Mark Feehily and his fiance Cailean O'Neill have welcomed their first baby.

They announced the happy news on Instagram, and revealed that they've named her Layla.

The 39-year-old singer revealed that they are the "happiest dads in the world" - and shared an adorable picture of them carrying the newborn out of the hospital.

He captioned the pic: "Baby Layla born safe & sound @ 7.27pm on October 1st 2019!

"We’re the happiest Dads in the world!"

Fans rushed to congratulate the new parents, with one writing: "Congratulations darling, welcome to the world baby Layla."

Another added: "Congratulations! She is gonna be so loved!"

And a third wrote: "I am so happy for the both of you."

View this post on Instagram

Just test driving the new wheels!

A post shared by Mark Feehily (@markusmoments) on

Mark announced that he was expecting a baby back in May on his birthday.

He wrote: "It really makes this my most special birthday EVER to let everyone know that later this year we will become Dads for the first time.

"This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud!"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Anna Quayle has died aged 86

Grange Hill and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Anna Quayle has died
James Argent has revealed he's getting back to the gym

James Argent defies critics as he poses topless in the gym and vows to have 'the biggest comeback of 2020'
Simon Cowell has shown off his weight loss

Simon Cowell shows off new abs on family holiday after impressive 1.5 stone weight loss
Beyoncé's dad Mathew has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles opens up on breast cancer battle in Good Morning America interview
Gemma Collins has showed off her weight loss on Instagram

Gemma Collins shows off dramatic weight loss and tiny waist in skintight silver dress

Trending on Heart

There has been a suspected measles outbreak in Essex

Health chiefs looking for 200 people after suspected measles outbreak in Essex

Lifestyle

Thousands of UK passports may need renewing

The Home Office is warning holidaymakers to renew their passports before November

Lifestyle

Saffron and AJ laughed awkwardly

Piers Morgan insults AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker by asking Strictly stars if they've had sex

TV & Movies

One school girl refused to answer an 'offensive' maths question

Outraged schoolgirl, 9, refuses to answer ‘offensive’ maths question that compared girls' weights

Lifestyle

The pair have been presenting for 10 years on the show

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will earn extra £150k each for added half-hour of This Morning next year

TV & Movies

Debbie returned to Corrie after 34 years

Coronation Street fans go wild as Debbie Webster makes dramatic comeback after 34 years

TV & Movies