What is The Voice judge will.i.am’s net worth? Black Eyed Peas and solo star's career and business ventures

will.i.am has made his fortune from singing and gadgets. Picture: PA

The quirky singer's enthusiasm for new talent has made him one of the most respected Voice judges in the history of the show, here's how he earned his spot in that spinning chair...

Some people really are good at everything - and will.i.am is one of them.

He's a successful TV talent show judge on The Voice, has sold millions of records as a solo artist and part of the Black Eyed Peas, and is also a gadget-loving businessman. Here we look at will.i.am's fortune, and how he made it.

What is will.i.am's net worth?

The number crunchers at Celebrity Net Worth estimate that Will is worth an eye-watering £57 MILLION.

How did will.i.am make his fortune?

The 44-year-old has quite literally sold millions of records.

Including both his solo material and that recorded and released with the Black Eyed Peas, he has sold 76 million albums, and 58 million singles worldwide.

He left the Peas in 2005 to embark upon a solo career, and has since collaborated with some of the biggest names in music on some of the most recognisable and catchy tracks ever since.

Read more: Is will.i.am married? Partners, girlfriends and rumours revealed

The Black Eyed Peas in full, Taboo, Fergie, will.i.am and apl.de.ap pictured in 2011. Picture: Getty

Will has performed with and produced a huge variety of world famous artists including Rihanna, Usher, Nicki Minaj, Cheryl, Britney Spears and David Guetta.

He has won seven Grammy awards, and now lends his expertise to people of all ages looking to make it big in the music industry through his work as a judge on The Voice on The Voice Kids.

What does will.i.am do away from music?

Will has cashed in on his unique sense of style, launching his own glasses range and collaborating with clothing brands.

He was also a part founder of the company behind Beats headphones, and according to the Daily Express, in 2017 his tech start-up I.am+ raised £89 million in funding. It sells products like the Buttons brand of Bluetooth headphones, and an artificial intelligence brand called Omega.

How much does will.i.am get paid for The Voice?

When The Voice was on BBC, it was revealed that Will was paid £600,000 a year for his role as a judge.

The figure was released in the broadcaster's 2016 annual statement, but will.i.am claimed that he actually didn't take home that much.

The big-hearted star tweeted that he donated most of his salary for The Voice that year to charity The Prince’s Trust.

He said: “I gave the majority of the money I made on the voice to the @PrincesTrust to build a tech program to get the kids from east LDN up to speed.”