When did Mila Kunis marry Ashton Kutcher, how old were they when they met on That 70s Show and how many kids do they have?

20 June 2019, 15:24 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 15:42

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of Hollywood's most loved couples
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of Hollywood's most loved couples. Picture: Getty

The loved-up couple started dating in 2012, just months after Ashton's marriage to Demi Moore ended.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, and their romance continues to grow from strength to strength.

Here's all you need to know about their love story so far...

How old were Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher when they met on That '70s Show?

Mila and Ashton first met over 20 years ago on the set of US sitcom, That '70s Show, which first aired in August 1998.

The pair remained major cast members of the series until it's final run in 2006.

At the time of filming the first series of That '70s Show, Mila was just 14 years old, while Ashton was a slightly older 20.

They didn't begin dating until 2012, a full 14 years after they first met.

Mila and Ashton met while both starring in That '70s Show
Mila and Ashton met while both starring in That '70s Show. Picture: GETTY

When did Mila Kunis marry Ashton Kutcher?

After months of dating, Mila and Ashton became engaged in February 2014.

They wed the following year in July 2015, but the ceremony was so secretive that the public didn't find out until months after.

Mila revealed during a US chat show appearance that she bought the couple's wedding rings from an online retailer for just 90 dollars.

How many children do Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher share?

Prior to tying the knot, the couple welcomed their first child when their daughter arrived in October 2014.

They then gave birth to a second child, a son, in November 2016.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Lacey Turner has a very unusual home

See inside EastEnders' Lacey Turner's trendy London home as she prepares to welcome first baby

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby has remained tight-lipped on her weight loss secrets

Keith Lemon on Holly Willoughby’s transformation: ‘I know how she lost the weight… but she doesn’t like to talk about it’
Holly is wearing a ruffled blouse today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's ruffled blouse and tailored trousers
Curtis opened up about his girlfriend during episode three of Love Island

Who is Love Island star Curtis Pritchard's famous ex-girlfriend Emily Barker?
Maura is the latest female bombshell to arrive on the island

Who is Maura Higgins, how old is she and how do you pronounce the Love Island star's name?

Trending on Heart

Eagle-eyed viewers have been wondering why the contestants are always draped in blankets

Here's why the Love Island stars are always wrapped in blankets - despite the warm Majorca weather

TV & Movies

Charlie has gone on a rant at his ex Arabella

Former Love Island star Charlie Frederick slams ex Arabella Chi in furious Instagram rant

TV & Movies

The onesie can make the dogs match their owners when they lounge about the house

Dog onesies are now available on Amazon and they stop their hair from malting everywhere

Lifestyle

Love Island 2018 star Charlie Frederick used to date TWO members of this year's cast

Who is Charlie Frederick? Love Island 2018 star who used to date Lucie Donlan AND new girl Arabella

TV & Movies

The islander won't be able to attend her sister's wedding if she stays on the show

Maura Higgins will miss her sister's WEDDING to stay on Love Island

TV & Movies

Gemma Collins has diva meltdown on Crystal Maze as she demands producers stop the game

Gemma Collins has diva meltdown on Crystal Maze as she demands producers stop the game

TV & Movies