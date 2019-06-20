When did Mila Kunis marry Ashton Kutcher, how old were they when they met on That 70s Show and how many kids do they have?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of Hollywood's most loved couples. Picture: Getty

The loved-up couple started dating in 2012, just months after Ashton's marriage to Demi Moore ended.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, and their romance continues to grow from strength to strength.

Here's all you need to know about their love story so far...

How old were Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher when they met on That '70s Show?

Mila and Ashton first met over 20 years ago on the set of US sitcom, That '70s Show, which first aired in August 1998.

The pair remained major cast members of the series until it's final run in 2006.

At the time of filming the first series of That '70s Show, Mila was just 14 years old, while Ashton was a slightly older 20.

They didn't begin dating until 2012, a full 14 years after they first met.

Mila and Ashton met while both starring in That '70s Show. Picture: GETTY

When did Mila Kunis marry Ashton Kutcher?

After months of dating, Mila and Ashton became engaged in February 2014.

They wed the following year in July 2015, but the ceremony was so secretive that the public didn't find out until months after.

Mila revealed during a US chat show appearance that she bought the couple's wedding rings from an online retailer for just 90 dollars.

How many children do Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher share?

Prior to tying the knot, the couple welcomed their first child when their daughter arrived in October 2014.

They then gave birth to a second child, a son, in November 2016.