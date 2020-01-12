Where are Steps now? Dancing On Ice star H's bandmates' careers and families revealed

Steps were one of the most iconic British pop groups of the 90s and early 00s - but where are Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Lisa Scott-Lee and Lee Latchford-Evans now?

H from Steps has been making history on Dancing On Ice, but he's no stranger to the spotlight.

Ian 'H' Watkins used to be a member of five member dancing pop troupe Steps, but what are the other members up to now?

When did Steps break up and are they back together?

The band formed in 1997, and split in 2001 when Claire Richards and H quit the band on Boxing Day.

Tensions between the band had made them incredibly unhappy, but the timing of their departure angered fans who thought it had been pre-planned to maximise their earnings from merchandise over Christmas.

The band reformed in 2017, and released a comeback album and headed out on a sold out tour.

What is Claire Richards doing now?

Claire richards performing at Hyde Park in 2019. Picture: Getty

Claire was the vocal powerhouse of the band, and unsurprisingly has achieved solo success - even sharing a stage with Celine Dion at the British Summertime festival last summer.

The West London-born singer is married to Reece Hill, and they are parents to Charlie, 13, and Daisy, 10.

They hoped to add to her family with a third baby, but found it hard. Claire openly spoke about the couple’s IVF struggles, and said that decades of dieting had affected her fertility.

During her time in Steps, Claire suffered from eating disorders as she struggled to maintain her weight.

Over the years her weight has yo-yoed, and she was veered from a size 10 to a size 20.

After Steps broke up in 2011, she gained 25kg in the space of five years as she battled to get her relationship with food under control.

After getting engaged to Reece, she had a camera crew follow her weight loss journey for a 2009 reality show, Claire Richards: My Big Fat Wedding.

She also fronted a fitness DVD Five Step Fat Attack, which was released on Boxing Day 2008, but would go on to regain the weight.

In 2017 she explained that she has finally beaten her weight issues for good. She said: “I just don’t eat as much as I used to.

"I don’t go mad any more. I always used to dish up for myself exactly the same as my husband and he’s 6ft and 17st.”

Claire has also taken part in several other reality TV shows, including Masterchef, 2011’s Popstar to Operastar, and came fourth on the 2013 series of Celebrity Big Brother, where she met BFF Rylan Clark.

She also appeared as a regular panellist on Loose Women in 2014.

What is Lee Latchford-Evans doing now?

Lee on stage with Steps at Kew The Music in 2018. Picture: Getty

Lee Latchford-Evans is now a qualified personal trainer - and put his fitness skills to the test when he took on ITV's gruelling Ninja Warrior course.

He has also been working as an actor, and transitioned from starring in panto to appearing in serious telly… as himself.

Last year he had a cameo in BBC’s Years and Years, where he appeared in Emma Thompson’s character’s dream sequence .

He told Metro: “I worked with Emma quite closely which was amazing and we had so much fun doing it, which was brilliant.”

However, he kept his moment of small screen success a secret from his Steps pals.

Lee added: "They didn’t know because we’re not together all the time. We’ve been on a bit of a year out where people can do their own thing.

“Me and Emma had a little selfie together – she wanted a picture of me; I wanted a picture of her which was wonderful – now I’m allowed to put that out, I casually showed Claire when we went for a meal, and she was like, ‘Oh my god! What have you been doing?’

“The guys didn’t know but they’ve been so supportive and very happy for me.”

What is Faye Tozer doing now?

Faye Tozer competed in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, and has also appeared in the West End, starring in There's Something About Jamie.

She has been married to Michael since 2009, ten months after they welcomed their son, Benjamin Barrington Tozer-Smith.

What is Lisa Scott-Lee doing now?

Lisa has been happily married to husband Johnny Shentall-Lee since 2004, and are parents to a daughter called Star and a son, Jaden.

Lisa pursued a solo career after Steps broke up, which formed the centre of her cult reality show, Totally Scott-Lee.

However, the singer hates the series, which saw her vow to quit the music industry if she failed to get a top 10 single.

She said: “When somebody brings it up, I do get prickly. The way I look at it, I’m very passionate about being a performer. I love being on stage singing, dancing – I trained from a young age to do that, and it’s my happy place.

“For me, I saw it as an opportunity to continue what I love to do, especially after the H and Claire break-up. So I went into it in good faith, and along the way, the premise changed, as did the outcome.

“It wasn’t a pleasant experience for me – I felt like I’d been lied to. And I just find it fascinating that people still talk and ask me about it all these years on … I have heard it’s a bit of a cult thing, and I’ve got NO idea why.

“A lot of my gay friends tell me about all these sayings that have spawned from that show. It’s not something I’d do again … it’s all about having the right management.

"If you don’t have the right representation in this industry, it can definitely be a pitfall.”