Where are The Saturdays now? How Frankie, Rochelle, Una, Mollie and Vanessa all moved on after the split

The Saturdays were one of the most popular girl bands in the UK during their career. Picture: Alamy

The Saturdays were one of the biggest British girl groups, but what happened to Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes, Una Healy, Mollie King and Vanessa White after they went their separate ways?

The Saturdays dominated the charts with massive hit songs including Up, All Fired Up, Issues and many more, and upset thousands of fans when they confirmed they were going their separate ways in 2014.

Almost eight years on, Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes, Una Healy, Mollie King and Vanessa White have all become a success in their own right with successful solo careers, TV shows, baby product lines and much more added to their credible CVs.

The Saturdays had hit songs including Up and Issues. Picture: Alamy

Following on from their successful chart days, the girls have all taken very different paths with some turning their backs on music altogether.

So where are The Saturdays now? What are the likes of Frankie, Rochelle, Una, Mollie and Vanessa up to in their solo careers? Here’s everything you need to know:

Frankie Bridge

rankie Bridge has gone on to enjoy reality TV stints and a career in fashion. Picture: Instagram

Following on from her success in the band, Frankie has put her face and name to quite a few solo projects.

Branching out in fashion, the 32 year old often pulls clothing lines together with big brands as well as promoting her very own ‘Frankie’s Faves’ every week on Instagram.

Wayne Bridge’s wife has also ventured into TV taking part in reality TV series including I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Strictly Come Dancing And Celebrity Masterchef. She’s even bagged herself a regular slot on the Loose Women panel.

Elsewhere, she’s a busy mum of two who is also a huge speaker on mental health, with her very own successful podcast and even two books.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes is quite the business woman with her multiple careers including a baby cosmetics line. Picture: Instagram

Keeping away from the music business, Rochelle has turned herself into a huge success. To start, she has her very own TV show with husband Marvin Humes, The Hit List, and has regular gigs hosting This Morning.

Rochelle is also the proud owner of her very own baby cosmetics line My Little Coco and has even released a cook book. And as if that’s not enough, Rochelle just launched her very own management company.

Mollie King

Mollie King is excitedly planning her wedding. Picture: Instagram

A TV and radio regular - Mollie is one of The Saturdays girls to attempt a solo career following the band. She released single Back To You in 2016 but has yet to release anything since.

Mollie’s also dabbled in reality TV and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 where she made it to the semi-finals.

Currently, Mollie is excitedly planning her wedding to cricket player Stuart Broad.

Una Healy

Una Healy has a huge music career in her hometown of Ireland. Picture: Instagram

Music has remained Una Healy’s number one passion since leaving The Saturdays.

Not only has she continued to make a name for herself as a successful singer and songwriter in her home town Ireland, she’s also appeared as a coach on The Voice Ireland.

Aside from music, Una has a shoe and trainer brand, the Una Healy Original Collection.

Outside of work she has two children with ex-husband Ben Foden.

Vanessa White

Vanessa White has taken a much more relaxed approach to fame since The Saturdays split. Picture: Instagram

The youngest member of The Saturdays at 31, Vanessa has taken a much more relaxed approach to life away from The Saturdays with an Instagram account full of beautiful beach and fashion shots.

She released a series of singles following the split, but has yet to tease any new recent music.

Vanessa also appeared on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2017