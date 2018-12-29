Where is Jason Orange? Take That star shuns reunion show

Jason Orange performing with Take That. Picture: Getty

The former singer refused to take part in the band’s 30th anniversary programme

Take That reunited last night to take a look back at their amazing 30-year career together as part of the show, ‘Take That: We’ve Come a Long Way’.

But while Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, and Robbie Williams sat down to discuss their journey, it was clear to see that one band member was missing.

Take That: We’ve Come a Long Way. Picture: BBC

Jason Orange, 48, reportedly refused to take part in the nostalgic show, a decision that left his bandmates visibly upset.

"It was almost worse for me than when Robbie left," revealed Mark on the BBC show, talking about Jason's choice to distance himself.

Jason Orange at Cirque Du Soleil: Kooza. Picture: Getty

Sources claim that he couldn’t face the emotional revisit and made his feelings known by ignoring phone calls from his old friends.

Robbie addressed the awkward situation, saying: "He always had a fascinating insight to him. His wisdom was way ahead of our age. He's an vital ingredient to this band. And I miss him, that he's not here today."

But it wasn't just his former bandmates that were upset at his absence. There was an outpour on social media as fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

Loved the #TakeThat docu except for one thing.... 🙁💔 pic.twitter.com/caii2yKp7p — Claire De Marinis (@ClaireDM46) December 28, 2018

Loved the @takethat documentary. So many memories but gutted like others that #JasonOrange wasn’t there to chat — Jo Hall (@Jobags18) December 28, 2018

There are many lessons to be learnt from this Take That documentary. The biggest being the tragedy of how under-appreciated Jason Orange was. #TakeThat #OrangeForever — Isla-la-la-laaa, fa la la la McMahon (@Isla_McMahon) December 28, 2018

The shock news that Jason quit Take That broke just four years ago, and although he made it clear he wouldn’t be touring again he insisted that there had been “no fallings out”.

At the time, he said: “I want to start by saying how proud I am of what we have achieved together over the years. However, at a band meeting last week I confirmed to Mark, Gary and Howard that I do not wish to commit to recording and promoting a new album.

“I have spent some of the best years of my life with Take That and I’d like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey, including my bandmates, who I feel are like brothers to me.

“Most especially my gratitude goes to all of the good and kind, beautiful and ever-loyal fans of the band, without whom none of this could have been possible. Thank you."