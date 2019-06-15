Who's in the Soccer Aid 2019 line-up?

Soccer Aid for Unicef is back for 2019. Picture: Soccer Aid for Unicef

Get your vuvuzelas at the ready, as Soccer Aid 2019 is just around the corner.

There is just one day to go before the eighth edition of the charity spectacle takes place at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge, with the Rest of the World XI looking to avenge an agonising defeat on penalties last year to an Olly Murs-led England team.

Billed as the world’s biggest celebrity footy match, and co-founded by the inimitable Robbie Williams, Soccer Aid has so far raised over £30 million for Unicef since its inception in 2006.

This is the first time that Soccer Aid matches have been played in consecutive years, but it will be as equally star-studded, with a host of stellar names ready to line up against one another come Sunday. We take a look at who will be taking centre stage.

England

Managers

Sam Allardyce and Susanna Reid

Big Sam has already had experience as England manager during his brief stint in charge of the national team. He’s joined by Susanna Reid, who will be looking to get one over her Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan.

Players

Mo Farah (c) – expect Sir Mo to have plenty of stamina as he captains this year’s England team

Ben Shephard – the TV presenter is no stranger to Soccer Aid as a regular player, although he’ll be hoping not to get sent off this time

Mark Wright – former TOWIE star Wright was named Man of the Match in the 2016 game. Can he do the same again?

Jeremy Lynch – more used to showing off silky tricks, freestyle footballer Lynch has made a name for himself as a social media sensation

Danny Jones – the McFly singer had to pull out of the last event due to injury, so no doubt he’ll be raring to go for this year

Joe Wicks – fitness fanatic and Instagram star Wicks will be hoping to replicate the form which saw him score a cracking penalty last year

Marvin Humes – former JLS singer Humes is something of a utility player, having played in midfield, right back and centre forward in previous Soccer Aid editions

David Harewood – the Homeland actor played a starring role in 2018, saving two penalties

Ant Middleton – an ex-SAS soldier and Who Dares Wins instructor, Middleton will no doubt want to make a similar impact on the field

Lee Mack – the comedian will be hoping for a better performance having missed a penalty in last year’s shootout

The England XI will also be bolstered by a number of ex-professionals, including Jamie Redknapp, Michael Owen and David Seaman, while former Blues players Joe Cole, Glen Johnson and John Terry will be making their return to Stamford Bridge. 2019 will also see the addition of female players for the first time, with former Lionesses Rachel Yankee and Katie Chapman lining up for England.

World XI

Managers

Harry Redknapp and Piers Morgan

Two celebs who would likely rank at completely opposite ends of a popularity contest, ex-manager and King of the Jungle Redknapp is joined by Arsenal fan, perpetual antagonist and GMB co-host Morgan.

Players

Usain Bolt (c) – players will have a job trying to keep up with the world’s fastest man, who made an attempt at a professional football career after retiring from the track

Martin Compston – no doubt the Line of Duty actor will be looking to put his body on the line in search of victory

Niall Horan – the One Direction star was gutted to miss last year’s edition and will surely be keen to take to the field this time around

DJ Locksmith – as one quarter of Rudimental, Locksmith will be hoping to show off a different set of skills on Sunday

Kem Cetinay – proof that Love Island is absolutely everywhere at the moment, even outside the villa

Danny O’Carroll – the Mrs Brown’s Boys actor will be expected to show a more serious performance for this match

Nicky Byrne – the ex-Westlife singer is a Soccer Aid regular and will be hoping to turn from a heart-throb to a shot-stopper as he lines up as a goalkeeper

Jack Savoretti – the singer-songwriter supplements what is an already very musical lineup

Roman Kemp – slightly stretching the ‘World XI’ remit, radio host Kemp qualifies by the tenuous fact that he was born in Los Angeles

Billy Wingrove – as the second half of the F2Freestylers YouTube page alongside Jeremy Lynch, Wingrove will be looking to put one over his counterpart

James McAvoy – the Scottish actor will be hoping to swap X-Men for some on-field X-Factor against the Auld Enemy

The team will be helped along by some footballing legends, including Eric Cantona, Robert Pires, Robbie Keane and former Chelsea stars Didier Drogba, Ricardo Carvalho and Michael Essien. There will also be appearances from Brazilian internationals Roberto Carlos, Rosana and Francielle ‘Franzinha’ Manelo.

Soccer Aid 2019 kicks off at 7.30pm at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 16 June, broadcast live on ITV from 6.30pm.